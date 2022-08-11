New school year starts in Flagstaff

School started again for students across Flagstaff this week, looking a little more like pre-pandemic years.

Traffic filled Fourth Street on Wednesday morning as families lined up to drop off students at Mount Elden Middle School (MEMS) and Puente de Hózhó Elementary School, while others walked from nearby areas to begin the 2022-23 school year.

MEMS student Everest Aslan was carrying a trombone as he walked to his first day of seventh grade. He said he’d gotten school supplies for the start of the year, including a new backpack, and that band was his favorite class.

“Yes and no,” he said when asked if he was excited for the first day. “I’m nervous, but I’m excited to see my friends and get back in.”

Just up the hill at Puente de Hózhó, families were gathering outside the school for their kids' first day, taking photos and making last-minute adjustments. School staff greeted them outside the entrance, while others helped escort students from the car dropoff circle.

This is music teacher Joe Rauschenbach’s first year at the school following a six-year stint teaching at Knoles Elementary.

He said he was “overjoyed” for the first day of school.

“It’s just so great to see everybody ready for a new school year,” he said. “ ... I’m looking forward to making some good music and having a fantastic year.”

Becky Gewald dropped her child off for the first day of fourth grade. She said they had been coming to the school since preschool and that the start of this year was going well so far. She said they hadn't needed to do much to get ready this school year: the family had “just relaxed” and “had a good summer.”

“We’re a die-hard Puente family, so we’re dialed in,” Gewald said.

They had chosen the school because they live nearby as well as for its Spanish program.

“We want our children to be immersed in culture and a second language,” she said.

Jerrica Johnson also said she chose the school for its language program. She was waiting outside the entrance with her daughter Josephine, a kindergartner.

“They offer Navajo classes here and Spanish classes, so she could learn her language,” she said of her reason for choosing Puente.

Johnson said she was nervous for the first day and that her daughter was excited. When asked about her unicorn backpack, Josephine unzipped it to show off a hot-pink pencil box filled with school supplies.

“She’s excited. She woke up really early,” Johnson said, laughing.

Josephine attended KinderCamp earlier in the summer to get ready for the school year and “loved it," she said.

Puente's principal, Mark Culbertson, greeted families outside the school Wednesday morning. He said he was “super excited” for the first day.

“We’re excited to start the year; hopefully [the first day] feels a little bit normal for first time in a couple years,” he said.

This year is the district's second year of fully in-person learning since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and Puente will be following Flagstaff Unified School District’s mitigation plan.

Culbertson said COVID was still was still something the school deals with -- but hopefully less than in the past few years overall. He mentioned a family that had called earlier to say their kindergartner had COVID and wouldn’t be able to be there for the first day.

“I’m always concerned that we’ve had people affected by it,” he said.

He added: “That's a bummer that he's gonna miss his first day of kindergarten for it. But I feel like we saw a decrease in our cases last year and saw that the effect of it seemed to have decreased, so we’re hoping that continues this year."

One of Culbertson’s priorities for this school year was Puente’s International Baccalaureate (IB) program. It is the school’s first year being accredited as an IB school after a “five-year journey.”

FUSD has one IB school at every level: Puente for elementary students and Sinagua Middle School and Coconino High School for older learners.

“IB is inquiry-based learning, and very focused on incorporating our cultures and our languages focus that we already have here, so it's a natural fit for us,” Culbertson said. “We’re just excited to finally be accredited.”

Rauschenbach said he was enjoying the first day at Puente.

“It’s always nice to welcome them on the first day, everybody’s excited," he said. " ...It’s been a turbulent few years and it’s always nice to start again. It’s the fresh start that makes it special.”