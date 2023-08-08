School started Wednesday for students in the Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) and teachers were already in their classrooms before that, making sure everything was ready for their students’ return.

Marisa Hansen has been a kindergarten teacher at Thomas Elementary for the past six years, and for the past two weeks has been working to make sure her classroom was ready for her newest set of students. She’s been collecting materials, organizing her classroom and meeting with other members of her teacher team.

“I just love to see the growth from the kiddos at the beginning of the year until the end of the year,” she said of her choice to teach kindergartners. “They come in just learning the basics and by the time they leave us, they know so much. They can read, they can write sentences, they can add and subtract.”

“It’s very exciting getting back into the swing of things," said Melissa Bianco, a kindergarten teacher at Marshall Elementary. She's also been preparing her classroom, writing all of her students names "50,000 times" -- on folders, desks, nametags -- and clearing off the walls so they can be redecorated with her students' work throughout the year.

“I try very hard not to be in school over the summer, so when I come back, it’s refreshing, its exciting, it's a fresh start," she said. "…There’s a lot of energy behind it because of excitement and a little bit of nervousness, because you just never know when they all come together what the dynamic’s going to be like, but you always hope they’re going to just be so happy to be in school.”

She’s starting her 18th year teaching kindergarten at Marshall and her 20th in the district. She first decided to work with the age group when her own daughter entered kindergarten at the school.

“I remember the feeling I had when I brought her here,” she said. “It was so warm and so welcoming that I wanted to be a part of that.”

Adjusted elementary schedule

As part of a new policy increasing teacher prep time, elementary schools in the district will have a slight adjustment to their arrival and dismissal times this school year. School now starts at 9 a.m. for elementaries across the district, with students being dismissed at 3:30 p.m. every day except Fridays, the weekly early release at 12:45 p.m.

(Puente de Hózhó is the exception, running from 7:50 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. every day except Wednesday, when students are released at noon. The changed early release day is “to provide reliable bus transportation to families,” according to the district’s announcement.)

Preschool times across the district have also changed, with the morning session now running from 9 to 11:45 a.m. and the afternoon session from 12:45 to 3:30 p.m.

In its summer newsletter, superintendent Mike Penca noted that the district made these adjustments “to address instructional time requirements, staff schedules and opportunities for them to prepare instruction and learn together, and to coordinate safe and reliable bus transportation services.”

A full list of arrival and dismissal times for district schools is available at fusd1.org.

Kindergarten half days

For district kindergartners, the first week of school will be entirely half days. They’ll arrive at school at the same time as students in other grade levels, but leave midday to help them adjust to the start of the school year.

The district’s afterschool program, FACTS, will also not start for kindergarten students until Friday because of this shift in schedules.

Bianco said kindergarten teachers across the district had gathered to advocate for this change. They met with district leaders as well as other stakeholders in the decision, including parents and transportation staff.

While there was some division of opinion (the main concern was families that might need to find alternate childcare arrangements), Bianco said the decision was eventually made in order to prioritize students’ needs.

“[Kindergartners] come from a variety of different settings, so it’s a rude awakening for them to come in for a full day where you have all these expectations of standing in line and sitting for lengths of time and going here and there and there’s a lot of transitions now," she said. "We expect a lot at the very beginning and I think it's very difficult.

“...They end up enjoying it 99% of the time anyway, but we’re easing them in and we’re giving them a taste of what school’s going to look like. We want them to be wondering what’s next. …They have 13 more years of school: let’s take it slow, let’s get them in, so they want to come back and they love it and they want to know because they’re curious. Let’s keep that curiosity.”

This change is meant to give kindergartners and their families time to adjust to attending school full time.

“Sometimes being at a place they don’t know, or they’re not familiar with, it can be a little intimidating for those kindergartners, so those half days help them adjust and get to know the school and the teachers and the school family there while also allowing them to go home and see their families and adjust at a slower pace,” Hansen said. “Plus, they’re very tired by the afternoon that first week of school.”

Bianco also mentioned that students were often exhausted when the first day of kindergarten was a full day, with some kids becoming overwhelmed and crying or running out of the classroom.

While some kindergartners will be coming from a preschool program (some even attend them at the same school), for others, starting kindergarten will be the first time in a classroom.

In Bianco’s classroom, the first day started with a time for parents to drop off their kids, spending some time in the classroom before leaving. The students then learned more about their school and what happens in a typical day.

“It’s like a snapshot for them to see, this is my classroom, these are going to be my friends, these are going to be my teachers," she said. "Then hopefully they want to come back day two because it wasn’t overwhelming and it wasn’t drawn out for such a long period of time.”

Hansen said the first day of kindergarten often focuses on helping students get used to the school environment. This can include showing them how to get to locations around the school -- their classroom, the playground -- who their teacher is and other kindergarten teachers.

“They come in, they explore the classroom, they’ll explore different materials, they’ll be using manipulatives,” she said, “We learn how to use crayons, pencils, glue, lots of reading stories, some playing too. …A lot of just getting to know the kiddos before we dive deep into curriculum.”

In the afternoons after the early dismissals, the kindergarten teachers will be assessing their students using the Kindergarten Developmental Assessment (KDA). The KDA is done three times throughout the school year and helps teachers understand their students’ developmental skills, which they use to plan instruction to best meet their classes’ needs. Tasks in the assessment include identifying uppercase letters, shapes, colors and numbers, writing their name, drawing a person and cutting with scissors.

In past years, this has been done during the school day, during related activity times, Hansen said. Some assessments are done leading up to the school year as well, with Bianco saying last week that teachers at Marshall had already assessed about 45 kindergartners.

The district is also adding the Kindergarten Entry Assessment (KEA) this year, which focuses more on social emotional development. These will be completed once the students are in the classroom, Bianco said, as the KEA requires more knowledge of the students’ personalities and habits -- things like how they interact with others in the class or how long they sit still.

“We’re constantly going back and reflecting on those assessments with the students and continually assessing them throughout the year, so we can better meet them where they need and help them be successful in the long run,” Hansen said.

Preparing kids

Bianco and Hansen both advised families with young students to practice some school-related skills to help them be successful.

Among the skills Bianco listed were sitting for short bursts, being around other kids, using the restroom independently, following instructions and spending time away from family.

“Academically, I think that’s our job,” she added. “...Whatever they come with, as long as they make the cut off for age, we’re going to do what we can with what we receive. They all come in at different levels, that’s what makes it so interesting.”

“I would say make sure they know their name, make sure they know how to ask to go to the bathroom, make sure they practice eating a school lunch. By that, I mean setting a timer for 20 minutes and having them practice eating during that time, so that way they are actually eating while they’re at school,” Hansen said. “Just really encourage them and make them feel happy about it, because we want them to come in and feel like they’re already loved and feel like school is a safe place and it’s their second home.”