NAU women's basketball team hosts KinderCamp clinic

Local basketball teams have been helping soon-to-be kindergartners with their skills as part of KinderCamp's first series of basketball clinics.

The Northern Arizona University women’s basketball team came to Kinsey Elementary last week to run one of the clinics.

Groups of campers went to the school’s outside basketball courts to practice, passing balls back and forth and dunking through hoops the college students made with their arms.

Another basketball clinic, held last week at Thomas Elementary, was led by Flagstaff High School’s boys and girls basketball teams.

It is the first year KinderCamp has offered the basketball clinics for its campers. The program had received a grant from the Phoenix Suns that included an initiative to get the kids excited about basketball.

“We thought, 'What better way than to ask NAU women’s basketball to come over and help us with that?'” said KinderCamp coordinator Sara Owen.

The idea is “just getting a love of basketball and a love of school, and making some great community connections,” Owen said.

“We’re trying to get out and give back to the community and just have a fun day with the kids,” said Northern Arizona assistant coach Kellee Barney.

KinderCamp is a program to help students prepare to enter kindergarten. Sponsored by United Way of Northern Arizona, Arizona Public Services and Arizona On Track Summer Camp, it is in the middle of its 18th year, a total of about 150 across northern Arizona. Of these, about 60 attend the program at Kinsey and another 50 attend at Thomas.

Several of the students at the first clinic said they had a good time playing basketball as they lined up to head into their classroom so another group could play.

One camper named Aura said her favorite part was when one of the basketball players had “bounced the ball and then she shot it.” Similarly, a camper named Grayson said he’d had a good time “shooting shots” with Lumberjacks players.

“My brother plays basketball in the games,” said another camper named Annaleigh.

She wasn’t sure if she wanted to play basketball herself, but said she liked the clinic.

