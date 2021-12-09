NAU to hold in-person commencement for fall graduates

After two years of virtual commencement ceremonies, Northern Arizona University (NAU) will resume in-person celebrations for its fall 2021 graduating class.

Almost 2,800 students will be graduating this Friday at the Walkup Skydome. Kevin Gustafson, the dean of NAU’s honors college, will be the commencement speaker. Commencement will be split into two ceremonies, based on the program. Both ceremonies will also be live-streamed on NAU-TV.

The 10 a.m. ceremony will recognize students from the Colleges of Education, Environment, and Forestry and Natural Sciences and Engineering, informatics and applied sciences, as well as students graduating from NAU online and statewide campuses.

The 3 p.m. ceremony will recognize students graduating from the Colleges of Arts and Letters, Health and Human Services, Business, and Social and Behavioral Sciences.

“I am inspired by the determination our students have shown, especially through the pandemic and I am so proud of all their achievements–both in the academic world but also in how they have helped strengthen this incredible community,” NAU president José Luis Cruz Rivera said in a press release. “I am thrilled that for the first time in two years, we will be able to gather in the Skydome as a Lumberjack family to celebrate the class of 2021 and honor this important life achievement.”

The Skydome will open 90 minutes before the start of each ceremony for those planning to attend in-person and NAU’s clear bag policy will be in effect. Additional information about traffic, parking and weather can be found at nau.edu/legacy/commencement.

