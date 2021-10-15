NAU to hold in-person commencement for fall 2021 graduates

“I’m pleased to share that we will be holding an in-person ceremony in December, and I’m excited to congratulate our Lumberjack graduates then,” Cruz Rivera said.

The ceremony will be held December 10 at Walkup Skydome, with graduation for the colleges of Environment, Forestry and Natural Sciences, Education and Engineering being held at 10 a.m. and for the colleges of Health and Human Services, Social and Behavioral Sciences, Business and Arts and Letters being held at 3 p.m. Graduations from NAU Online, NAU Yavapai and NAU Yuma will also be held at 10 a.m.