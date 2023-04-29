Northern Arizona University’s Center for Health Equity Research (CHER) is starting work on a grant to expand community health representatives across Arizona.

CHER’s team is working with the Arizona Advisory Council on Indian Health Care (AACIHC) and seven tribes. Together, they were awarded a $6 million Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) grant to support and grow the state’s CHR workforce.

Community Health Workers (CHWs) are health professionals who are members or very close to the community they serve, allowing them to build trust with their patients -- which in turn can lead to improved health service and outcomes. They work with care teams on a variety of health needs.

“They’re really the pulse of the people,” said health sciences associate professor Samantha Sabo. “They are the trusted messengers, the trusted relatives that community members who are experiencing deep health disparities go to.”

CHRs are a subset of CHWs that are employed by Indian Health Services’s (IHS) CHR Program. According to CHER’s website, there are about 2,000 CHRS in 264 tribes across the U.S, about 275 of whom are employed by 19 Arizona tribes.

“Since they’re from those communities they can see why there’s some hesitancy, whether it’s from cultural barriers or language barriers. They’re those people that can tie those barriers or build those bridges or make those connections,” said research coordinator Janet Yellowhair. “ ... They are cultural connections that make it difficult for some of these patients to receive that care, so [CHRs] are those key pieces that build those bridges.”

The three-year grant CHER is working on is part of the CDC’s Community Health Workers for COVID Response and Resilient Communities Initiative (CCR). The CDC has awarded 68 grants in this round of funding, eight of which are focused on programs in tribal communities.

The grant was first awarded in summer of 2021 and the team has recently finished its preparations.

“[CHRs are] focused on preventative health education, outreach, chronic disease management, prevention, all kinds of disease," said senior research coordinator Louisa O’Meara. “Every program’s a little bit different. The focus is to support this workforce in part because the realization was during COVID, seeing how essential they were to COVID response. So it's actually a recognition of how crucial they are to community health. The focus is not just on COVID, but also on all these other things they do for the community.”

Sabo said the trusting relationship fostered by CHWs has been linked to helping patients respond to a number of conditions, including high blood pressure, diabetes and asthma. It has also been effective in reducing vaccine hesitancy, she said.

“Having someone explain it to you in your own language, it really makes a big difference in how you want to take care of yourself or how you want to manage whatever it is,” Yellowhair explained. “Whether it’s diabetes or hypertension, it makes a difference when it’s coming in your own language and you’re able to understand it."

The grant funding will be used for a number of efforts to help support and train CHR workers and develop programs with the seven partner tribes across Arizona

“We’re trying to really understand the factors that are helping or inhibiting integration and working with healthcare systems and teams -- just trying to do as much as possible to support the workforce,” O’Meara said. “ ... We really want to use [the grant measures] as an opportunity to find out as much as we can and produce as many helpful tools and info as we can for our partners.”

Arizona’s state health department has a voluntary CHW certification process, and certified CHWs are now eligible for Medicaid reimbursement rather than the “patchwork of grant funding” previously available. As part of this grant, CHER hopes to get all of Arizona’s CHRs certified.

The grant will also be used for other types of CHR support and training, both on an individual and group level. It includes a continuation of the Program to Program Mentoring Model.

In addition to helping support and expand the tribal-employed CHRs, Sabo said she hoped it would serve as a model for expanding CHW programs across northern Arizona.

“We really are behind the eight ball in terms of developing this workforce in the north,” she said. “

She added: "Non-tribal CHWs are really nonexistent in the northern part of the state, and so we need organizations like our counties and our clinical partners our nurse practitioners in northern Arizona to really know about CHWs and CHRs and the impact that they have on the health and well-being of our people.”

More information about the program is available at nau.edu/cher/community-health-workers/.

“We have the opportunity to learn from a 50-year-old workforce [meaning, the CHR program, which was established in 1968] to build it in the rural counties of this region," Sabo said " ... I would love it for undergrad students to be able to leave with the CHW certificate in hand and get that job right out of college in their own community where people know them, trust them and they can make a difference."