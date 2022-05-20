NAU summer seminars return in person

Northern Arizona University’s (NAU) summer seminars will return in person this summer. The university describes the series as “an exploration of the cultural, social and geopolitical dimensions of today’s complex world.”

The free seminars are presented by NAU’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences (SBS), with support from donors and the President’s Office.

They will take place 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays from June 2 to July 7. They are located in Room 110 of the SBS Castro building and parking will be free in lots P61 and 47A during the sessions. The lectures will also be accessible through Zoom.

Experts will present lectures on topics ranging from the Russo-Ukrainian War to the role augmented reality can play in healthcare to an indepth look at a biological illustrator’s creative process. Question and answer segments will be held after each presentation.

Chrissina Burke of the department of anthropology and Janice Sweeter of the school of communication, are the series’ co-coordinators.

“As our world changes, we must invest time in learning how we are impacted by the cultural institutions around us,” Burke said. “This summer, our series explores the diverse research perspectives across SBS that we use to contribute to our greater awareness of global cultures.”

More information on the series, as well as descriptions of each lecture, are available at nau.edu/summerseminarseries.

