NAU students raise awareness for Better Hearing and Speech Month

A group of graduate students at Northern Arizona University (NAU) are trying to raise awareness for Better Hearing and Speech Month (BHSM) in May.

The students are all in the university's master's in Clinical Speech-Language Pathology program. Their hope is to increase understanding of speech and hearing health as well as what speech-language pathologists (SLPs) and audiologists do.

“Communication is such a crucial part of connecting with people and it’s easy to take for granted,” Lindsey Kate Adams said. “You don’t always notice how it plays a role in our lives until you lose it.”

This year’s theme, chosen by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA), is "connecting people." Each week focuses on a different setting for SLP and audiology services: schools, inpatient, outpatient and the home or workplace.

“A lot of people view our field as just speech teachers who work on articulation in schools, and it’s such a bigger picture than that,” Adams said. “Our goal overall is to give people the tools that they want and need in order to participate in life.”

Being able to communicate is “vital” to a number of situations, Chonnie Echeita added, especially in emergencies.

SLPs work with people at all stages of life on communication, voice and swallowing disorders, language fluency, understanding and hearing, among others. Molly Bouffard listed specifics such as stuttering and articulation and phonological disorders.

NAU’s Speech, Language and Hearing Clinic offers free screenings for 0-5 year olds, and affordable services for all ages, the students said.

“That’s the first step in figuring out if there is more that needs to be done,” Evelyn Rakowski said of the screenings, encouraging people with concerns to use the clinic's services.

People usually come to a career in SLP through personal experience, including many of these students. They had a variety of areas they hoped to focus on after graduating, though none had fully decided yet.

“One of the beautiful things about SLP is, if you choose to go one route, it’s not like medical school, where you’re specialized, that’s your thing,” said Rakowski. “You can always switch, so there’s a lot of variety.”

She studied Biology and Spanish as an undergraduate, initially planning to go to medical school. After a semester studying abroad, she realized she wanted to go in a different direction and met with a family friend who works as a bilingual SLP.

“It was a lightbulb moment,” she said. “...That is exactly what I want to be doing.”

She did an internship shadowing SLPs at a hospital, and said it, like every step she took toward becoming an SLP, “only affirmed [the decision] more.”

Once she graduates, Rakowski hopes to work in a medical setting, focusing on how head and neck cancer can affect people's ability to speak and swallow.

“Every single time I learn about something, I love it,” said Adams. “It’s hard for me to narrow down what do I want to do in my life.”

One throughline she noticed is “the impact that communication has on participation and being included.” She sees SLP as a way she can advocate for others and help them to advocate for themselves.

While she hasn’t fully decided on a setting, she hopes to work in advocacy, possibly with ARSHA (Arizona Speech-Language-Hearing Association) or other local organizations.

“I really see that space in our field,” she said. “Being able to do it on a very practical level, of I’m going to figure out a way for you to tell me your wants and needs and use all of the tools we are learning about and gathering in order to do that.”

When Echeita was thinking about potential careers, she said she kept coming back to SLP. She has personal experience with the field, as she was born with hearing loss and uses hearing aids.

“Infancy and the first few years are such a critical time for exposure to speech sounds and a lot of the sounds in our world and our environment," she said. "I didn’t have any of that experience, so I wasn’t able to talk as much and I wasn’t able to recognize sounds or even hear my parents...Hearing loss has impacted the way I learned to communicate, so I always was close to that field.”

After getting hearing aids, she worked with an SLP for years on things like oral rehabilitation and speech therapy.

Echeita is also still deciding what she wants to do after graduating. She thought she might focus on early identification or work with people with hearing loss.

“That way, I can help other children and other families be able to hear each other,” she said. “To me, that was the most important thing.”

Molly Bouffard learned about SLP after needing help with a voice issue. She has a master’s in music and was initially planning to become a college voice professor.

“I was referred to an SLP and I remember sitting in her office, feeling absolutely hopeless, wondering if I was ever going to sing again,” she said. “She was amazing.”

She’s not yet sure what her focus will be–possibly voice disorders– but wants to be able to help others in the same way.

“I’d like to be that person that can help people out of that feeling of hopelessness that I had in my SLP’s office,” she said. “...How we communicate and how we speak or sing is so much a part of our identity. That’s what I love about this field–helping people discover that or work to improve that.”

As part of BHSM, the students also shared tips for speech and hearing health. Some things Rakowski said to consider were sipping water instead of coughing and using a “confidential voice” rather than a whisper in response to a sore throat.

Echeita encouraged mindfulness about hearing health, such as paying attention to the phone setting that tells if a noise is too loud, taking breaks when listening to music or other loud noises and paying attention to potential difficulties in hearing or understanding speech.

Reading or even just talking to infants and young children is also important, she said, though communication matters at all ages.

“The more exposure they have to language, the better,” she said. “....Even if [you’re reading] the exact same book ten times, just read so much and talk to them, tell them about your day…It’s such a critical part of their lives at such a young age to develop.”

Adams stressed the benefits of bilingualism and asked people to consider those who have trouble communicating, especially during the pandemic.

“Social distancing, masking has impacted everyone and it's really important to consider people with hearing loss or any communication disorders, taking the time to slow down and communicate, because connecting with people really matters and it makes a difference in our lives. Taking the extra time to communicate with someone who struggles with that is invaluable," she said.

More about BHSM can be found at asha.org/bhsm.

