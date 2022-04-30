NAU student named Rising Graduate Scholar

Northern Arizona University (NAU) student Melissa Wheeler was recently named one of ten Rising Graduate Scholars nationwide by Diverse: Issues in Higher Education.

Wheeler is in her fourth year of the university’s counseling and school psychology education doctoral program and recently joined the NAU Center for Health Equity and Research’s (CHER) new Culturally Centered Addictions Research Training (C-CART) program.

Through C-CART, Wheeler will be studying culturally appropriate substance use treatment approaches with tribal members around Flagstaff. This has also become the focus of her dissertation.

Wheeler described culturally sensitive treatment as using the “types of strengths within Native American populations [to] continue to support individuals with their mental health and other co-occuring disorders.”

These approaches include having community role models and participating in cultural practices, such as ceremonies. Another is talking circles, a group setting practice where people take turns speaking on a certain topic.

“It really gets [you] to listen to what the client is coming in with, some of the things they would want to address and some things that they need help with,” Wheeler said. “..... I think all of those are protective factors that we've seen in the research really reduce and prevent substance use and manage mental health. “

Wheeler came to psychology as an undergraduate at the University of North Dakota (UND), where she also earned a master’s in counseling psychology and worked for a few years as a research specialist at the medical school.

“When I was in high school, I didn’t think this was something that I could do,” Wheeler said of her area of study. She initially wanted to go into the arts and was even accepted into art school. Instead, she went to UND as “I thought that this was more exciting.”

“I was living in Albuquerque and I wanted to live across the country,” she said. “....I wanted to get away and experience something new and I met with several people from the American Indian Center that really just mentored me.”

These mentors were doctoral students and upperclassmen at the time and showed her some of their research on mental health. Being included in these projects and having a research group got her excited about the field.

“I’d never been involved prior to that in a Native American research group where everyone in that organization identified as Indigenous or wanted to work with Indigenous populations, so that was exciting to me,” she said.

This is similar to what she said drew her to NAU--the emphasis on collaborating with tribal communities. Several Native American professionals were involved in her interviewing at the school, she said as an early example she saw.

“Since coming here, I’ve been given so many opportunities to work with Indigenous communities in different ways, not just through counseling, but through research and community building and now, through my dissertation work with a community organization in town.”

Wheeler also said her cultural background played a large role in her pursuing education, both for herself and others. She grew up with her mother and grandparents in Round Rock, who encouraged her to continue her education.

“I'm pursuing higher education because my single mother as well as my grandparents never really had the opportunity to do that,” she said. “They always taught me the value of hard work and humility but also the importance of obtaining an education and that was always something we were taught. ...It ties into going back to those protective factors, having a role model in early education, having people that expect you to go to college, having values of family and support within a community that really does impact the trajectory of a child.

"…It comes full circle for me, because although I feel like I had a role model in college, I didn't know an older person…that I could look up to and ask advice from, ask for advice on how to get to college…. So I do that for my younger siblings...and try and continue that message of education is important, because that's something no one can take away.”

One of the reasons she was recognized by Diverse was that she began a peer counseling program for Native American students at NAU.

The education part of her major “focus[es] on early adolescence, how do we support students, not just within tribal communities, but other communities as well,” Wheeler said.

As part of a doctoral practicum, Wheeler also worked with a school counselor at Flagstaff Unified School District as part of her doctoral practicum. This happened while learning was still remote in the district, meaning changes to their work of supporting students.

“We all [had] to come together and try to come up with a plan of how to..s support students, especially those that have learning disabilities during COVID-19, because disabilities don't go away,” she said. “They need to learn to adapt through telehealth during that time for these students.”

Wheeler still has another year of school, where she’ll be working on an internship and defending her dissertation. She’s considering a postdoctoral program afterwards, though she’s not certain what she’ll end up doing.

One hope is to end up in the Flagstaff area and continue working with Indigenous communities, she said.

“I've grown to love Flagstaff and the community members that I've met throughout the years and established relationships with,” she said. “I think that that's important to have and….that work on the Navajo Nation too. I don’t know what that looks like but I know that there is a need for sure.”

