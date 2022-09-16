NAU’s Institute for Tribal Environmental Professionals celebrates 30 years

The Institute for Tribal Environmental Professionals (ITEP) at Northern Arizona University celebrated its 30th anniversary Wednesday with a reception and presentation from Diné water activist Nicole Horseherder.

“Tonight we come to pay homage and say thank you for 30 years of being here, for 30 years of serving tribal communities throughout the entire country,” Anne Marie Chischilly, NAU’s vice president for the Office of Native American Initiatives and former ITEP director, said during the celebration.

She said ITEP has served more than 95% of the 574 tribes across the United States in its three decades of existence so far.

ITEP was founded in 1992 by Virgil Masayesva and Bill Auberle in response to a request from Hopi tribal elders concerned about the region’s air quality.

According to its website, “ITEP was created to act as a catalyst among tribal governments, research and technical resources at NAU, various federal, state and local governments, and the private sector, in support of environmental protection of Native American natural resources.”

The institute’s mission is to “strengthen tribal capacity and sovereignty in environmental and natural resource management through culturally relevant education, research, partnerships and policy-based services.”

Chischilly said the institute has key values: listening to tribes, respecting tribal sovereignty, and commitments to both service and learning.

“Those are really the four things that we look at when were going out and traveling out to tribes -- to really look at how were respecting the tribes and their knowledges and their cultures and traditional ways of life,” she said.

ITEP is currently led by interim director Mehrdad Khabiti and associate interim director Nikki Cooley.

Among the institute’s programs and initiatives are the biannual Status of Tribes and Climate Change (STACC) report, first published in 2019 and a variety of conferences and trainings. It also provides learning opportunities through student internships and K-12 STEM programs. According to a release, it brings in more than $3 million in grant funding each year.

ITEP also works directly with tribes on environmental issues, including air-quality management, water quality, adaptation to climate change and waste management, among others.

“We strive to positively impact tribal communities through learning from and teaching others,” Chischilly said. “Paramount to our work is service to tribes, tribal environmental professionals, students and educatorsm and we are especially committed to future generations.”

ITEP’s 30th anniversary event came in partnership with the 16th biennial Conference of Science and Management on the Colorado Plateau and Southwest Region, which took place at the university on Monday and ran through Wednesday.

The conference is a forum for resource managers and researchers to discuss findings and management needs of the area.

Meant to be “an evening of inspirational hope through action," the ceremony came after a reception featuring music from Hopi musician and artist Ed Kabotie.

Horseherder, who is the executive director of Tó Nizhóní Aní (Sacred Water Speaks), spoke at Thursday’s keynote, telling stories of her life and experiences in water conservation. She included efforts she has been involved in to preserve the Navajo Aquifer on Black Mesa, and ongoing reclamation and recovery work.

“I realized through this work that all movements are needed,” she said. "That us as enviros and people who sometimes get called radical, all those voices are needed. We need people who can get angry, who can march, we need people to chain themselves to equipment. And then we need people who are very good at diplomacy, we need people who consider cross table leadership and can really hash out things.”

More information about ITEP is available at www7.nau.edu/itep/main/Home/. A recording of the celebration and keynote can be found on its Facebook page.