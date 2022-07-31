NAU researchers receive NIH grant for epidemiological modeling platform

A team at Northern Arizona University recently received a National Institutes for Health (NIH) grant to develop a platform that will help local public health experts find and assess models to predict the spread of disease.

During disease outbreaks, researchers and public health experts will develop models to predict the pathogen’s spread. The processes involve mathematical equations based on patterns followed by not only the disease and its particular variant, but also people’s behavior in different areas.

As has been seen with COVID-19, changes can happen quickly and often, so models are frequently updated and can have a lot of variety.

The NAU project, known as EpiMoRPH (Epidemiological Modeling Resources for Public Heath), is developing a platform that can compare multiple models to determine their accuracy and the situations or areas in which they perform best.

“If you’re a public health worker in a particular city or state, you could go to our system and figure out which models that are out there might work best for your area, and then our system could run that model for your area and make predictions,” said Joe Mihaljevic, assistant professor at NAU’s School of Informatics, Computing and Cyber Systems (SICCS) and the project’s principal investigator.

EpiMoRPH is a collaboration between NAU researchers, including Eck Doerry, Crystal Hepp and Samantha Sabo, as well as TGen North, Arizona State University, the University of Nebraska Lincoln and Northwestern University

As Mihaljevic described it, epidemiological models are mathematical equations meant to show a disease’s transmission process in a specific place and time. To do so, modelers make assessments of the disease’s past behavior.

“It’s actually trying to understand in the past, up to now, how many hospitalizations did we see over time and then trying to match that pattern in the model to the data," Mihaljevic said. "If it can match that pattern in the past, then we have more confidence that whatever we see in the future could be true. It’s trying to match the past to the data … and then make a forward forecast of two to three weeks.”

Models use information -- about the ways a disease spreads in different zip codes, for example, or in rural versus urban areas–to make their predictions.

With a disease like COVID, this might include differences in behavior between different variants or subvariants or changing public health recommendations.

“When we implemented vaccines, we didn’t know all the dynamics of the vaccines, like how long would they last before someone could get reinfected, and so our models had to make assumptions about these things until we got data and we could update the models and improve them," Mihaljevic said.

Especially for new or quickly changing diseases, the modelers input equations based on their current understanding of these factors. Some of those models will make more accurate predictions than others as a result -- which is what the EpiMoRPH platform will be designed to determine.

A model’s accuracy is based on how well its predictions match up to what is actually happening in that time frame. Comparisons between a model’s predictions and reality can also be used to make adjustments to increase its accuracy going forward.

Mihaljevic said models need to be updated constantly.

“Especially when we don’t know as much about a particular emerging pathogen, we might not know how to build the best models; we just make assumptions that seem reasonable. Only in time do we then realize which models are performing the best, but there’s not automated infrastructure right now to understand which models might perform best in which locations, because different assumptions might be better in different locations,” he said.

During beginning of the COVID pandemic, for example, Arizona used a statewide model to predict hospitalizations. The differences between cities across the state, though, meant those were difficult to use on a more local level.

Once the platform is finished, the idea is for it to be a place where local public health experts could find models that would work best in their area and help them develop forecasts specific to that area. It relies on submissions of both models and updates, hopefully from across the country.

“So in our system, people in Flagstaff could say, 'I want to run that [statewide] model,' but if I predict it using my location data we have here in Flagstaff, then we could get a more fine-tuned and spatially refined forecast for that person,” he said.

He said the system would have an updating scoreboard-like feature that modelers can use to see how well their model is performing and potentially guide their updates.

The project was awarded a $3.5 million grant from the NIH in April. It is currently funded for up to five years with the potential for renewal, in which time the team hopes to develop a prototype of the platform, testing and consulting with public health partners throughout the process.

“I’m hoping that our system can integrate a lot of the things that we learned and improve our ability to quickly build good representative mathematical models that explain disease spread,” Mihaljevic said. “But more than that, part of the project is to actually work really closely with stakeholders in public health … so that we make sure that as we’re developing the technology, we’re building something useful that will get used by not just modelers and academia, but also public health.”