NAU research team seeks participants in blood pressure study

A Northern Arizona University research team is seeking participants for a study on the ways blood sugar and blood pressure can contribute to the development of certain health conditions in historically underserved positions. These include diabetes, hypertension and heart disease.

Led by biological sciences associate professor Sara Jarvis, the project focuses on health disparities in the Hispanic population. Two graduate and 10 undergraduate students at the university are also involved.

“We want to better understand the relationship between glucose regulation and hypertension risk,” Jarvis said in an NAU announcement of the project. “If we can unravel this, we can begin to propose better intervention and treatment strategies that are more tailored to these groups.”

The study’s premise is that those “who do not process sugar well will demonstrate larger changes in blood pressure when they are exposed to challenges in the laboratory,” suggesting that a predisposition for developing diabetes could also mean a risk for developing hypertension and cardiovascular disease.

The team will be looking at how minority groups are at greater risk, which can lead to better treatment in the future.

Participants should be generally healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 45 who are not overweight, do not smoke or use tobacco, are COVID-negative and have normotensive to slightly elevated blood pressure.

More about the study can be found at cvlab-nau.mozello.com. Those interested in participating should contact CVLab@nau.edu.

