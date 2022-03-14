NAU proposes tuition increase for 2022-2023 school year

Northern Arizona University (NAU) released its tuition and fee proposal for the 2022-2023 school year March 11, along with the other Arizona public universities. Tuition will increase by 3.5% for undergraduate and graduation students on its Flagstaff and statewide campuses.

Tuition for undergraduate students on the Flagstaff campus will be $12,273 for residents, $27,535 for nonresidents and $28,535 for international students. At NAU’s statewide locations, tuition will be $8,646 for both resident and nonresident undergraduates.

Graduate tuition will be $12,639 for resident students on the Flagstaff campus and $29,189 for non-resident graduate students. International graduate students will have a tuition of $30,189. At NAU’s statewide locations, tuition will be $11,386 for resident graduate students and $27,320 for non-residents.

Personalized learning at the university will cost $3,100 for a six-month subscription ($3,850 for nursing programs). Online learning will cost $465 per credit hour for undergraduates and $585 per credit hour for graduate students. This is a 2% increase ($10 per credit hour) for online students and a 3% increase ($100 per six-month subscription) for personalized learning.

NAU’s pledge program, guaranteeing a four-year tuition rate for incoming resident undergraduate students on the Flagstaff campus, will remain in place.

Tuition for the 2021-2022 school year is $10,650 for resident undergraduate students on the Flagstaff campus, $7,950 for those statewide, and $10,920 for online resident undergraduates, according to NAU’s website. For in-state graduate students, tuition is currently listed as $11,004 on the Flagstaff campus, $10,596 on statewide campuses and $13,800 for online students.

The university’s undergraduate tuition has not changed over the past three years, according to the proposal, and NAU’s inflationary costs have exceeded 7% in that time.

This change is meant to support NAU’s strategic initiatives, address inflationary costs and provide equitable value to its students, according to an NAU press release.

“Our 2022-2023 tuition and fee proposal reflects our focus on equity, access and value while also bridging the gap in resources caused by three class years with no tuition increase for most students, ongoing inflationary cost pressures and the imperative to invest in new strategic initiatives to bolster our programs and services to students," said president José Luis Cruz Rivera. "Now more than ever, our work at NAU must advance equitable policies and practices and seek to broaden participation, close achievement gaps and propel transformative outcomes that promote individual social and economic mobility in communities throughout our state and beyond."

Other changes include an increase to the Fall 2023 enrollment deposit (it will now be $325), a 3% increase in residential housing rates and a 3.9% increase in the 2022-2023 meal plan cost. These are meant to provide additional support for first-generation and under-served students and ensure orientation will not have fees (the enrollment deposit), to support increasing costs and building renovations and to remain competitive with off-campus options (housing) and to respond to rising food and labor costs and “enhance flexibility in meal plan options,” (meal plans).

The university will also be eliminating undergraduate course and program fees (except the Honors College fee), instead adding a tiered academic college fee structure, with 63% of students at the lowest tier.

“Simplifying fee structure improves predictability for student planning and financial aid awards and it supports funding for student success initiatives, such as advising support and career and internship placement services. The entire fee becomes a basis for regent set aside financial aid funding,” Cruz Rivera wrote in the proposal.

It also includes plans to simplify tuition, setting a per credit hour cost for part-time students (7-11 credit hours), who currently pay full tuition rates. This “decreases total cost of a degree for part-time students [who are often under-represented and/or low income] relative to full-time students,” according to the proposal.

The impact of these measures “will only generate a portion of the overall resources necessary to advance our work,” Cruz Rivera said. “In conjunction with our tuition and fee proposal, it is imperative that NAU continues to refine our operations and generate efficiencies to continue to be effective stewards of our resources as we seek to broaden student participation and attainment, improve outcomes and enhance the vitality of our state’s workforce and economy.”

A public hearing on Arizona public universities' 2022-2023 tuition proposals is scheduled to take place from 3-5 p.m. March 28. It will be streamed through the Arizona Board of Regents and comments can be submitted to tuition@azregents.edu as well as by mail and fax. More about NAU’s proposal can be found on ABOR's website.

ABOR is expected to take action on this proposal at its April 7 meeting.

