NAU proposes pilot for changed admissions requirements

At the most recent meeting of the Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) academic affairs and educational attainment committee, Northern Arizona University presented a proposal for a pilot program that would change the admissions criteria for students entering the university beginning in fall 2023.

The six-year pilot would omit the two foreign language requirements from the 16 courses needed for guaranteed admission to the university. It would also allow students to count additional courses (consumer math, for example) as one of the four math requirements. The GPA limit (3.0) for assured admissions would not change.

These changes are meant to make NAU’s admission standards closer to high school graduation requirements, with the hope that doing so will make attending college more accessible to Arizona students.

“Our proposal is not to lower the admissions standards, rather to elevate our commitment to better serving the underserved by eliminating barriers…[for] highly talented, diverse students, who, with the right level of support can succeed at NAU,” said NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera.

Arizona State University data was mentioned several times throughout the discussion, specifically addressing that there are around 50,000 students in Arizona high schools that don’t provide on-site access to all of the 16 courses required for admission to the state’s public universities.

While the largest percentage are only missing the second-language requirements, according to ABOR enrollment and student access special advisor Jane Kuhn, the number includes students in grades 9-12 as well as schools that provide fewer than the 14 courses that would be required by the pilot.

ABOR universities currently allow students who don’t meet a few core requirements to be admitted on a case-by-case basis through a delegated admission process. Students looking at the stated admissions criteria may not realize they have the option to apply, according to NAU Vice President for Enrollment Management Anika Olson, who presented the proposal.

That ABOR already has a two-tiered admissions system was part of regent Ron Shoopman’s concerns about the pilot -- that it solved the wrong problem.

“One of the problems isn’t necessarily your standards or the change to the standard, because you’re able to accept them today,” he said. “There is nothing to prevent NAU from targeting those students with a letter that says, 'If you don't have the 16 core courses, NAU has a solution for you'…. There’s a way to do this even without the pilot program. I really support what were trying to do here and I think we need to figure it out, but we have so many other problems that are bigger than just that issue, including the fact that there's confusion over admissions standards.”

Concerns about the pilot’s impact mostly had to do with NAU’s public perception -- that it would be seen as an easier school to get into -- making its degrees seem less valuable.

“It’s quite possible, especially if we make a big deal out of this, that the message is it’s easier to get into NAU than it is the other two schools, therefore the degree must not be worth quite as much. That sends a terrible message to the alumni and to the public in regard to what you're trying to achieve,” regent Robert Herbold said.

In response, Karen Pugliesi, NAU's interim provost, said the university's reputation could be built on the impact it has on students -- which she described as a student's growth between enrollment and graduation as well as their career paths after graduation.

In response to a question about the impact the change would have on the number of students at the Flagstaff campus, Olson said she expected the growth to be small initially and increase over time. She also said NAU hoped to focus more on its statewide locations going forward.

“I think some of the students that may today be joining us in Flagstaff may in the future join us at one of our statewide locations,” she said. “Flagstaff is a dense place, and we are hoping to spread the wealth to our statewide locations as we’re looking at our road map initiatives and other academic programs at different sites.”

Other concerns included how NAU would handle the finances and communications related to the pilot.

Despite stated concerns, most regents present at the meeting expressed support for the pilot program. A common theme was that the differentiation between the state universities would allow them to reach a wider range of Arizona students.

Admissions requirements are currently the same across all three universities, a policy that has been in place for decades.

“I think we have pigeonholed ourselves in this state in terms of who goes to college, and I think we have missed an opportunity to serve more broadly,” said ABOR Chair Lyndel Manson. “I think [this is] going to be truly important moving forward to meet the broader needs of the state. I really do think that this is the right direction to move in terms of differentiating and making each of the universities distinctive from each other.”

ASU’s president, Michael Crow, said the program was one of the “five most important items that has been considered” in ABOR meetings he had been a part of.

“This should be a big deal that ABOR has broadened access to the public universities in Arizona,” he said. “This will help us at ASU and probably the University of Arizona, too, to help students find...the right pathways and to make things happen. ...I think there are huge opportunities here.”

NAU currently has programs in place to support students admitted through the delegation process.

Olson listed academic support, “intensive advising” and adjustments to NAU’s college success program as complimentary services that would also be offered to students in the pilot program.

“We don’t have evidence at this time that suggests that we’re taking a great risk,” Pugliesi said. “The uncertainty lies in...the other characteristics of this population of students that haven’t been applying. We’re focused on the development of talent, development of human potential and giving these students an opportunity to have the benefits of the programs that we offer and not create a barrier that we don’t have a good reason to impose.”

The pilot’s six-year timeline would allow time to learn and make adjustments as it goes, according to Olson.

“We [will] have some deep and long learning about how those students are performing, allowing us to adjust and shift on some of our new programs coming this fall,” she said.

Cruz Rivera said this was a piece of the “bigger picture” he is hoping to develop at NAU through efforts like the strategic road-map currently in development.

“At the end of the day, what we want to be able to say to the people of Arizona, notwithstanding that some of the high schools have bigger issues, is if you are taking the classes that are available to you and you’re doing a good job getting a 3.0 GPA and you come from a family in Arizona that makes less than x amount, that you have a place at NAU with zero out-of-pocket expenses or tuition and fees. …The proof [will be]…if our students will be very well sought after for high-demand and high-wage jobs in the Arizona economy and well-positioned for post-graduate pursuit of studies,” he said.

The committee did not take action on the proposal during the meeting. Further discussion and possible approval is expected to take place throughout the spring semester.

A recording of the full meeting can be found at azregents.edu/about/abor-live.

