NAU program hosting graduate students from Ukraine

A team at Northern Arizona University (NAU) has been working since April to create a program to help Ukrainian students and faculty. As part of the program, three graduate students are in the process of coming to Flagstaff to earn their master’s degree in psychological sciences.

The students will be part of NAU’s two-year master’s program in psychological sciences. The program will be fully funded, with no tuition, a small stipend and health insurance. The team is also working to fund the students' travel and to find housing for them in Flagstaff.

“[The program] would allow people to come over here and be in safety for the foreseeable amount of time, not too long,” Natasha Dmitrieva said associate professor of psychological sciences.

The program focuses on students from southeastern and eastern Ukraine, areas that have been more affected by combat during the ongoing war with Russia.

In addition to criteria such as English language skills and a degree in psychology or a related field, said Ann Huffman, professor and chair of NAU's psychological sciences department, the organizers are looking at the program's potential impact.

“We also wanted to know that we would be able to help them in terms of their life, and, ideally, that they would be able to go back to Ukraine and contribute to their growth and hopefully positive future,” she said.

The program also offers exposure to a different kind of psychology than the students might have studied in Ukraine. Dmitrieva explained that the Soviet Union, which Ukraine was part of until 1991, supported STEM fields and underfunded social sciences.

“As a result, there are wonderful theoretical thinkers in psychology in the Soviet world, but there’s not as much about research methods or new advanced statistical approaches to analyzing data that might actually provide new and interesting research questions you could ask,” she said.

About 24 people filled out an initial survey to attend the program and 15 completed the entire application, which included essay questions and transcripts. From there, five were selected to continue the interview process and three will be joining the program this fall.

“All of a sudden these people we’ve been talking about helping become alive and real,” Dmitrieva said of the interviews. “We’re on Zoom with them, talking to them. You can’t even explain how it’s just different when you see their faces and hear their stories and know that there’s so many other people like them that we can’t help.”

The process of developing the program and helping the students get to Flagstaff is “like putting together an eight-dimensional puzzle,” she said.

The visa process can be difficult to navigate, for example, and the war has only made it more complicated. While the Unite States embassy in Ukraine is open, it is not currently issuing visas, meaning the students will have to go to another country to get their visa. There are also varying wait times based on the country people are coming from.

One student is in Kyiv but needs to travel to Warsaw, Poland, for her flight because airplanes are not flying in Ukraine. The distance she faces is of about 500 miles -- or about as far as San Diego is from Flagstaff.

Another is in the age range of men who aren’t currently able to leave the country without a visa. Because he would need to leave Ukraine to get a visa, he and his lawyer are now traveling to the place where the men are mobilized and drafted to get an exemption.

On the clock

"The visa process for some of them might take three months,” Huffman said. “We’re kind of stuck going, 'How do we do this so we can get three? We don't know what it's going to look like at the end.' That's why we're trying to get it done as soon as possible.”

The program itself has come together in about four months. Its development began in April, with the idea of bringing in faculty from Ukraine and other places where faculty are at risk from their government. This aspect is currently on pause because of funding, though a series of seminars is being planned for the fall to give faculty in Ukraine a stipend and a chance to share their research online.

At that point, the team began to focus on students instead, reaching out to contacts in Ukraine to understand what they would need.

"We wanted to help and we knew that you need to go to the people to find out what they need before you really plan anything in terms of helping," Huffman said.

They put out a call to NAU faculty and about seven showed up to an initial meeting.

“We probably spent the first three weeks just trying to wrap our heads around it,” she said.

They brainstormed solutions, how they could happen and whether they would help. Then they began calling different people at NAU.

Among the people working on the project at NAU are Michael Alban, Nora Dunbar, Viktoria Tidikis, Andy Walters, Heidi Wayment, Eylin Palamaro-Munsell, Laura Noll, Robert Wickham, Eric Cerino and Larry Stevens from the Psychological Sciences Department. From administration, Dean Maribeth Watwood, Provost Karen Pugliesi, Courtney Jacobson, Meaghan Gruber, Megan Gray, Louis Arokiasamy and Bill Crawford are also involved.

“We’d go from place to place and there was always somebody very positive,” Huffman said. “We’re just so lucky. NAU’s been really generous and helpful with their time and in terms of resources. ... Every time we feel like we’re stuck, there’s someone else on our team that pushes it a little bit further.”

The hope is for the program to continue for both faculty and students, through efforts like the faculty seminar series. They have also been involved with the International Institute of Education Scholar Rescue Fund, working with the hope to bring other at-risk scholars from around the world to NAU for a few years eventually.

The program is still looking for places to house the graduate students while they are at NAU. Those interested in providing housing or hosting are asked to contact Nora Dunbar at Nora.Dunbar@nau.edu. There is also a crowdfunding campaign for the students’ travel and basic needs, which can be found here.