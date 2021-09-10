NAU professor assists family with evacuation from Afghanistan

Context for the contemporary

On Wednesday evening, Naim was on campus in front of a crowd filled with NAU students, faculty members and NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera to give a lecture on the current events in Afghanistan.

His focus was to provide historical context beyond the images and information that were shared by the media as the tragedy in Afghanistan unfolded. The event, titled “Afghanistan: A Tragedy beyond Taliban and U.S.,” was presented by the NAU Department of History and featured a presentation from Naim, followed by a 45-minute Q-and-A session.

In just under an hour, Naim gave the audience a deep dive into the complex political roots of Afghanistan, explaining along the way how and why the country finds itself in the present situation. He said the “fog of conflict and war” have constituted a misconception on the current thinking of Afghanistan.

“Let me give you an example. In the 19th century when India was colonized by the British and the British were in India, Afghanistan was considered part of South Asia. In the 20th century during the Cold War, Afghanistan was then considered part of Central Asia as a satellite of the Soviet. Now, during the War on Terror, Afghanistan suddenly became a part of the Middle East,” Naim said.