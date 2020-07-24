NAU President: University to postpone in-person classes to Aug. 31, remote learning unchanged

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northern Arizona University announced on Friday that it is postponing its first day of in-person classes to Aug. 31, although classes will continue to start remotely on Aug. 12.

NAU President Rita Cheng said the university made the decision to provide more time and space for students to safely move into campus, Cheng said. The decision was announced through a campuswide email sent out Friday afternoon. The email detailed several requirements for students, faculty and staff before coming to NAU or returning to work.

Additionally, Cheng said giving an extra two weeks to wait for in-person instruction allows the university to see if the county’s downward trend in positive cases continues. Cheng also hopes if the virus eases up across the state over the next two weeks, faculty and staff might feel more comfortable returning to work.

“This is a very stressful time to think about coming back into a face-to-face environment,” Cheng told the Arizona Daily Sun. “What we want to do is keep our in-person class sizes very small … and keep social distancing in classrooms so that everyone is wearing a mask to reduce the risk of transmission of this awful infection.”

The plan calls for increased responsibilities for students coming to NAU.