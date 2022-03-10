NAU president testifies on Hispanic-Serving Institutions

Northern Arizona University President José Luis Cruz Rivera testified at the House Higher Education and Workforce Investment Subcommittee last week, speaking on the benefits of Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI) and providing policy recommendations.

“Recent studies have shown that addressing educational inequities head on can bring significant value to both individuals and society at large,” he said at the event. “...Additional support for HSIs can pave the way for less inequality, more economic mobility and broader economic prosperity in America.”

HSIs are institutions that have at least a 25% full-time enrollment of Hispanic undergraduate students. There are 569 nationwide (14 in Arizona), with another 352 listed as “emerging HSIs." NAU was designated an HSI in 2021, though its Yuma campus has been a HSI since 2007.

According to Cruz Rivera’s testimony, HSIs represent 15% of U.S. institutions and enroll 65% of Hispanic students in higher education.

He recommended a handful of policy changes in his testimony: to align financial aid with student needs; increase investments in Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs); incentivize evidence-based practices; and improve infrastructure at HSIs as well as to invest in P-12 teachers and data transparency.

The policy changes are “urgently needed,” Cruz Rivera said, as 28 of every 100 white kindergartners in Arizona are expected to obtain a bachelor’s degree within six years of graduating high school -- a total that is lower for Black (15) and Hispanic (12) kindergartners. He also cited that students from high-income families are five times as likely to have a bachelor’s degree by age 24 than those from low-income families.

“It is because of the profound effect post-secondary educational attainment has on the ability of working families to succeed, the competitiveness of our economy, and the future prosperity and security of our country that the delivery of equitable post-secondary value is among the most important challenges that higher education institutions -- and our nation -- currently face,” he said.

The written version of Cruz Rivera’s testimony gives more details on how recommended changes could be achieved.

The first recommendation was to double the maximum Pell Grant amount and ensure that DACA students are also eligible for other kinds of financial aid.

More generally, he called for increased investments in MSIs, with the hope of “achieving funding equity” for students at these institutions. Investments in evidence-based programs focused on student success, workforce development and industry partnership programs would help under-resourced institutions to serve their students better, he said.

Cruz Rivera recommended infrastructure investments in three categories: physical, virtual and research. MSIs tend to have fewer investments -- he cited an analysis by The Education Trust that found that $2.6 billion was spent on infrastructure at HSIs, compared to $28 billion at non-MSIs. Investments proposed in the Build Back Better Act ($3 billion for infrastructure and research capacity and $975 million for National Science Foundation awards) could “dramatically alter the quality and safety” of MSIs, according to the written testimony.

The College Transparency Act, which “would provide more complete, comprehensive data on all students, pathways and outcomes; illuminate performance and impact of HSIs,” was a large part of the final recommendation. It also included investments in P-12 teachers, such as the Teacher Diversity and Retention Act and the EDUCATORS for America Act, which various fund teacher-training grant programs at MSIs.

NAU is “well-positioned” to contribute educational attainment efforts in Arizona through its investments in programs designed to address a variety of issues, Cruz Rivera said. The list includes increased completion rates, a greater diversity and number of students in higher education and improved post-college outcomes for graduates.

"Together we can make equitable post-secondary value an accessible and achievable outcome and propel more low-income, first-generation students and students of color to the middle class and beyond," he said.

A recording of the hearing and links to written testimonies, including Cruz Rivera’s, is available through the Education and Labor Committee's website.

