The Arizona Board of Regents’ (ABOR) Finance, Capital and Resources committee heard tuition proposals from Arizona’s three public universities at a meeting last week, as well as their planned maximum growth rates through the 2028-2029 school year.

ABOR has scheduled a tuition hearing for March 28, before the proposals will be brought to the board’s April meeting. The tuition hearing will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and can be streamed at azregents.edu/about/abor-live.

Northern Arizona University had announced its tuition proposal March 10, which included a number of increases. Tuition for resident undergraduate and graduate students is proposed to increase by 3% and 4%, respectively, while tuition for nonresident students -- both undergraduate and graduate -- would increase by 5%. Housing and dining would also both increase, by 4.25% and 6% respectively.

The university presented its proposal to the committee Wednesday, alongside Arizona State University and the University of Arizona.

One of the changes noted in the regents' questions is that NAU is asking to increase statewide tuition to match that of its Flagstaff campus. While Bjorn Flugstad, the vice president for university finance and business services, said NAU is offering a temporary scholarship to reduce the impact on students, the change was made with the wider “NAU system” in mind.

“That is being done so students have the ability to move from campus to campus, which we do see,” he said. “They would have the ability within this proposal to take their financial aid packages with them, so if they have a financial aid package at the Flagstaff campus, they would be able to take that with them to the statewide campuses -- something that is not in effect today.”

Housing, dining and fees will also still be different at statewide locations, he said.

This is also the last year of NAU’s pledge program. Current students under the pledge will not see an increase in tuition with this proposal, though future students will not be in the program.

In response to a question about how this would impact the university’s aid to students, Flugstad mentioned Access 2 Excellence (A2E), a program the university will be starting this fall that provides certain categories of students with free tuition.

“That is really tied into our vision for A2E," he said, "thinking about overall financial aid, thinking about making sure that were giving students who need financial resources those resources, thinking about how that can work in conjunction w the boards requirement for increasing funding, for Arizona Promise scholarships and potential in terms of increases in Pell aid for this coming year, so all these factors come into play for upcoming year. We are committed through A2E to helping support those students to do that.”

The presentation came after one from title Bradley Kendrex, ABOR vice president for finance and administration, who spoke on the larger picture of tuition across the three universities.

Each university brought two items for approval in its proposal -- tuition and fees for the 23-24 school year and maximum growth rates that would stay in place from the 24-25 school year to the 28-29 school year.

The maximum growth rates are part of a new policy passed by ABOR in February, which is meant to make tuition decisions more predictable and transparent for students and their families. Tuition and fees will still be brought to ABOR annually (though now in December) and the next round of growth rates will be proposed in the fall of 2026.

“The rates for each of the universities are coming in a little higher than what we've seen in recent history,” Kendrex said of this year’s proposals. “The averages for the universities range from high ones to high twos of percentage points for resident students were in the 3% ballpark with the current proposal package. …None of the universities raised tuition and there were just modest changes to fees during the 20-21 and 21-22 academic years, so there may be some reflection of that pent-up demand as university activities resume.”

He noted that universities across the United States have also seen tuition increases in recent years.

Considerations he listed as affecting the proposals included “mission drivers,” cost, environment and revenue. Most of the universities’ revenue comes from contracts and grants, state appropriations and tuition and fees.

The amount from the state has decreased over the past 15 years, he said, and since the total of combined state and tuition funding has stayed the same, the second category has increased.

“When you take into account inflation over that period of time, we actually have decreased availability of funding to use on students from these two core sources,” he said, “which means the universities are relying more heavily on those extracurricular activities in order to generate the resources that we need to keep up with inflation, to keep up with increased demands, new priorities and so forth.”

A recording of the full committee meeting can be found online. The tuition discussion begins almost immediately.