NAU presents proposal for 2022-2024 Technology and Research Initiative Fund

The funds are more split in terms of research stages. NAU is devoting 72.1% for work on research infrastructure ($24,185,175) -- which they defined as “resources and related services that are used to conduct research” and which cross all the other stages. A little more than a quarter of the funds ($8,552,605) are for basic research; projects more than 10 years from completion. The stages representing projects closest to completion -- applied research and development -- accounted for much smaller portions of the funding (2.2% and 0.2%, respectively).

Jason Wilder, NAU’s interim vice president for research, gave the presentation and said in response to a question about the high percentage of infrastructure investment compared to the other state universities that “investments in human infrastructure” accounted for most of that difference. For example, he said, the percentage spent on workforce development would fall into the infrastructure category.

NAU listed its own priority areas in the presentation, putting 40% of funds to access and workforce development and 30% each to “targeted areas of research excellence” and competitive seed funding. Wilder said these areas build on successes from past TRIF investments.

