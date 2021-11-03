NAU presents proposal for 2022-2024 Technology and Research Initiative Fund

Northern Arizona University presented its Technology and Research Initiative Fund (TRIF) plans for fiscal years 2022 through 2024 at the recent meeting of the Arizona Board of Regents' (ABOR) Research and Health Sciences Committee. The university plans to use its $47.9 million in investment funds over the three years to further its research in a few areas.
“[Our proposal] will really strengthen NAU’s ability to deliver equitable post-secondary value through workforce-driven programming and impactful research programs,” NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera said.
He said the proposal was different from NAU’s previous use of TRIF funds in its centering initiatives that met students and their communities “where they are,” and the seed funding to grow innovation and “high-impact practices” that involve students in research.
The funds are meant to focus on five strategic areas of research and four “fundamental research stages,” based on how far the projects would be from a completed product.
The largest investment area in NAU’s proposal is workforce development (55% or $18,537,600), followed by water, environment and energy (18.5% or $6,222, 454) and improving health (15.5% or $5,217,020). The other two -- national security systems and space exploration and optical solutions -- are much less of a focus in the proposal (6.5% or $2,195,055 and 4.1% or $1,381, 876, respectively).
The funds are more split in terms of research stages. NAU is devoting 72.1% for work on research infrastructure ($24,185,175) -- which they defined as “resources and related services that are used to conduct research” and which cross all the other stages. A little more than a quarter of the funds ($8,552,605) are for basic research; projects more than 10 years from completion. The stages representing projects closest to completion -- applied research and development -- accounted for much smaller portions of the funding (2.2% and 0.2%, respectively).
Jason Wilder, NAU’s interim vice president for research, gave the presentation and said in response to a question about the high percentage of infrastructure investment compared to the other state universities that “investments in human infrastructure” accounted for most of that difference. For example, he said, the percentage spent on workforce development would fall into the infrastructure category.
NAU listed its own priority areas in the presentation, putting 40% of funds to access and workforce development and 30% each to “targeted areas of research excellence” and competitive seed funding. Wilder said these areas build on successes from past TRIF investments.
Around $18.5 million will go to access and workforce development over the course of the three-year investment. It includes workforce needs specifics and enhancing student support at the university’s statewide locations -- which Wilder said would be a “launching pad” for its New Economy Initiative (NEI) priority of training healthcare professionals.
“The overall framework of this investment is for NAU to deliver outstanding educational programming that offers the right degrees and credentials for our students to succeed in the workforce wherever and however they engage at NAU,” Wilder said.
NAU plans to spend $15 million on targeted research excellence during the three-year investment. Wilder said the university had used previous TRIF funding to develop these areas, which include “pathogen genomics, forest management and restoration, climate change science and health disparity research.”
Wilder said he expected grants and contracts to generate a “direct financial return” on ABOR’s investment. Investments in this category would also involve more students in research, increasing diversity and producing a “highly skilled” STEM workforce, which he said would be in high demand in the future.
The final $14.4 million will go to competitive seed funding for scientific research.
“These investments are typically low-dollar, high-risk-high-reward incentives for our faculty and students to innovate around ideas,” Wilder said.
NAU also plans to invest in strategic programming grants “to stimulate new cross-cutting activities that span our research and student-serving missions.”
Wilder’s presentation also included NAU’s projected outcomes from the funds. These include supporting more than 30 postdoctoral scholars each year, creating three startups and generating $80.7 million in research funding from an initial investment of $5 million in TRIF funding. They also expected NAU faculty to have more than a thousand publications in peer-reviewed journals and over 24 thousand students (both undergrad and graduate)
“In the next three years, we will use TRIF dollars [to] strengthen our statewide educational opportunities while also leveraging our research programs to improve the NAU student experience, enhance workforce development and create outstanding academic programming,” he said.
The Research and Health Sciences committee voted unanimously to bring NAU’s proposal to ABOR for approval. ABOR’s next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 17.