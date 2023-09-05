Northern Arizona University (NAU) announced a new partnership with College Track Thursday meant “to increase the number of first-generation college graduates from underserved communities.”

College Track is a national nonprofit focusing on college access and success. It works with scholars for 10 years starting in their first year of high school, helping those facing systemic barriers earn their bachelor’s degree. Most of these scholars are first-generation college students (90%) and from underserved communities (84%).

NAU currently has over 40% first-generation college students and received a Tier I ranking from Third Way’s Economic Mobility Index.

“NAU and College Track have complementary missions dedicated to promoting postsecondary access, attainment, equity and lifelong success for the students we serve,” NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera said in Thursday’s announcement. “ ... We are joining forces to offer a transformational experience for every College Track Scholar in the country by immersing them in a supportive environment here at NAU that is designed to be a launchpad to college life that creates the conditions for students to meet their full potential.”

With this partnership, College Track and NAU will be establishing Semester Zero at the university, with over 500 rising juniors from College Track centers across the U.S. visiting the Flagstaff Mountain Campus for a college prep camp.

The first of these programs will take place in the summer of 2024. First-generation scholars will come live on NAU’s campus to meet with others in the program and learn more about what it means to attend college.

Thursday’s announcement called Semester Zero “a one-of-a-kind program” that “reflects the value both organizations place on affecting educational equity and their significant commitment to the success of first-generation college students.”

“ ... Semester Zero serves as an expansive experience designed to build on the foundation College Track establishes early in high school and position students to succeed as they finish high school and prepare for college by equipping them with valuable skills, helping them make informed choices and ensuring that their plans for postsecondary attainment become a reality,” it said.

The partnership also includes a new cohort at NAU’s Honors College in order to support College Track scholars attending NAU. This includes on-campus space for College Track programs, guaranteed admission for a minimum of five College Track students each year and collaboration between the leaders of both partners.

NAU will also cover the tuition and fees for each College Track scholar (up to five years full time), guarantee on-campus student employment and “provide significant funding to cover room and board.”

The honors cohort program will begin in the fall semester of 2024.

“This partnership reflects a deep commitment to both innovative thinking and a responsive approach, particularly in the creation of ‘Semester Zero,'" Shirley M. Collado, president and CEO of College Track, said in the announcement.

"This program is the first time that an institution of higher education is partnering with a national nonprofit to co-create -- from the ground up -- an original living and learning opportunity for first-generation scholars on an academic campus. Tailoring our work in the higher-ed sector to create opportunity for students from all walks of life is how we move the needle on educational equity."