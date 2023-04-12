Northern Arizona University (NAU) recently opened its Early Learning and Development Center to its 3- to 5-year-old students.

This opening comes after almost 30 years of planning and a $1.8 million C-CAMPIS (Child Care Access Means Parents in School) grant last year. So far, director Rebecca Cirzan said Friday, things have been going well.

“It was really nice to spend the time and effort putting together a vision for this program that really matched and aligned with exemplary practices in early childhood education,” she said, “but now it’s so nice to see it come alive and be able to see that impact on children and families and to see how this vision looks in reality because it’s been nothing short of amazing.”

Eight families are currently enrolled with a plan to phase in more students in June and the fall. Children of NAU students and employees are the current priority, though community members are also able to apply, according to the website.

The center runs from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each weekday, with most instruction happening between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

In addition to lunch and recess, each day’s schedule includes a morning meeting time, “investigation time” to let the children explore interests through hands-on learning and a closing time to allow them to reflect on what they did during the day.

Cirzan said the center has two focuses: “exemplary approaches” to early education and inquiry-based learning.

“Just attending a program is not enough to make a difference and so exemplary programming in early childhood education is really the standard of what we’re going for here,” she said.

The center takes a project-based approach to learning.

It is child focused, looking at the children's interests in their surroundings and finding ways to help them explore and then share their findings.

The example Cirzan gave was construction -- the students might see a project happening out the window and want to learn more. Teachers could then create related projects, such as bringing in a tire and have them draw pictures or inviting a construction worker in so the students could ask questions about their job. After this process, the children would then choose ways to share what they learned with their families.

The center, which is run by the College of Education, also includes educational elements for NAU students.

“The ELDC will be much more than a basic childcare center,” NAU president José Luis Cruz Rivera said in the announcement of the program’s opening. “Thanks to our team at the College of Education, the ELDC will provide an environment that supports children’s intellectual growth, social-emotional intelligence and physical development, while also serving as a site for education, best practices and professional development for NAU students in the field of education and related majors.”

The classroom’s four assistant teachers are all NAU students. Additional student teachers and practicum students will be joining in the fall and, over the summer, speech language students will be providing speech and hearing screenings as well as language and literacy activities.

Other interdisciplinary elements of the program so far are the School of Art pieces hanging on the walls and the informational cards designed by students in a visual design lab group.

This is only the first phase of the Early Learning and Development Center, Cirzan said, adding that they would be meeting to discuss longer term plans. These might include expansions to the childcare provided by the center as well as other ways to promote early childhood education in Flagstaff.

“The vision is broad and embedded in not only how we can serve the community, but how we can demonstrate early learning practices and serve more families, more children, more educators, more adults and stakeholders who need to know why this is important,” she said.

More about the Early Childhood Learning and Development Center can be found at nau.edu/early-learning-development-center/.