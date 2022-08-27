NAU move-in week keeps campus busy as new school year on horizon

Classes will be starting next week at Northern Arizona University (NAU) and the campus is already full with students.

Move-in for the school year began on Thursday for most students, as some groups were able to start a little early. Campus roads were full of students and their families, in cars and on foot, pushing carts filled with belongings to what would be their homes for the year.

Freshman Santino Servint’s family was waiting in the parking lot of the Health and Learning Center Friday afternoon while he looked for a job at the career fair inside the building. His mom, Aurora, dad Martin, grandma Rosario and younger sister Camilla were all planning to stay in Flagstaff for the weekend after helping him make the move to campus.

The move-in went “real nice and easy,” Martin said. “ ... [NAU’s] a pretty cool place.”

They had been helping Santino pack and get ready at their home in Surprise for at least a week before making the trip to Flagstaff.

Aurora said she was “excited” for him to be starting college.

“We just wanted him to be comfy, so we brought everything that he needed,” she said, adding that this was mostly “snacks and electronics.”

Camilla said she was close to her brother and a little scared to be the only one in the house.

“He’s getting old,” she teased.

Freshman Isaac Navarrete came to campus from Yuma with his family at 11 a.m. Friday and by 2 p.m. had already finished unpacking.

“We’re going to go get dinner and then they’re heading out,” he said.

He was enjoying the weather.

“I’m excited,” he said about the move. “It’s a change of scenery, it’s a change of everything. It’s hot in Yuma so this is so different; I brought my jacket.”

Navarrete had been speaking with his roommate over the summer, and they met at orientation in June.

“He’s pretty cool,” Navarette said.

Navarette is planning to major in strategic communications, with a minor in sustainable and resilient communities. He wants to go into politics eventually.

He said he was most excited for “the weather and experiencing something completely different to me, being on my own.”

Junior Idaly Paez and freshman Giselle Duran walked around campus Friday, though they had moved into The Jack (off-campus apartments) the prior week. They're cousins, so they decided to become roommates for the year.

Both are from Phoenix and are feeling good about being on campus, for the most part.

“I mean, it’s good, but I miss my dad,” Paez said.

The start of the school year has been “pretty good” so far, Paez said. It took about two days to move in, and they’ve been enjoying the free time before classes start on Monday.

“Literally nothing,” Duran said when asked how they were spending the week. “We’ve been watching a lot of Netflix, a lot of 'New Girl.'”

She said she was excited to go to sporting events in the fall.

Both said they were nervous for classes to start.

Paez is studying communications and Duran is a nursing major who hopes to go into pediatric nursing.

Freshman Adam Craig was walking back to the dorms with his family after picking up a few last-minute essentials at the Target down the road. He had come from Phoenix, in part because of the weather (though he said he wasn’t ready for the snow) and said he was feeling a little nervous about starting college.

Craig had been moving in for about an hour and said he was pretty much ready to go, though he still planned to spend some time walking around campus before classes started. He plans to study software engineering because he likes computers.

His mom, Angela, said she was also feeling nervous and that she planned to visit campus a few times this semester.

“I’m gonna miss him,” she said. “We’ll come up here, we like the weather in Flagstaff a lot. I love the campus.”

Photography major Maricela Ontiveros was carrying a fish tank to her room in Raymond Hall as it began to rain. The tank used to hold a fish, she said, but it is now home only to a few snails that had survived a previous year in the dorm and a summer in Ontiveros’s hometown of Phoenix.

“I might get a new fish this year, but we’ll see,” she said.

She had transferred to NAU her junior year with a four-year scholarship, so she is entering her second of three senior years and plans to make the most of it.

“I hope to just get into more clubs, just explore the campus in Flagstaff more and just enjoy my time here,” she said.