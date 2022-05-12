NAU holding ceremony to celebrate pandemic graduates

On Saturday, Northern Arizona University (NAU) alumni who graduated virtually due to the pandemic will have their chance to walk the Skydome stage.

The ceremony will recognize 900 alumni from the class of 2020 and 2021 at bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral levels.

“I am excited to celebrate with these graduates and their families and all of our faculty and staff who adapted and adjusted during the pandemic and helped each of these students reach the finish line,” NAU president José Luis Cruz Rivera said in a press release. “When these students started college, they never would have imagined finishing in an unprecedented global pandemic. But they preserved and I join their friends, family and mentors in saying how proud I am of these alumni and how glad we all are to welcome back our Lumberjacks.”

The event will take place 11 a.m. May 14 at the J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome, with doors opening 90 minutes beforehand. NAU’s clear bag policy will be in effect

The program will also be live streamed to NAU Social's YouTube. Messages can be shared by tagging #NAUGrad on social media or uploading a post to my.walls.io/NAUCelebration.

The release specified that “visitors should plan for extra time to reach their destination so they can be at the Skydome in time for the ceremony.”

A parking map is available online.

Traffic, parking, weather and emergency information for the event is available by signing up for NAU’s texting system. To sign up, text “NAU” to 237233. Standard data rates apply and texts will automatically end after the event.

