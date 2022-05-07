NAU graduate spotlight: Owen Murphy looks to build his future in engineering

Owen Murphy will be graduating from NAU on Saturday with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He has spent his time on campus working on several sustainability efforts.

He said he was “excited” to be graduating.

“College has been a really good experience and I’m just ready to experience the new chapter,” he said.

That next chapter will start in the Bay Area, where Murphy will be working on interior design as part of an internship at Vespa.

In the longer term, he has hopes to start his own business.

“I really want to be in engineering. I want to be building things my whole life and I always want them to be doing what's beneficial to society and the world,” he said.

Murphy wanted to be an architect for several when he was young, and found mechanical engineering used similar skills. He was on the robotics team at his high school, Brophy College Preparatory.

“I’ve always been building things in the garage and when I got to high school, I joined the robotics team and fell into mechanical engineering from there,” he said. “Most of my friends ended up going into engineering. I’ve always loved building things and have a strong math and science background, but being able to apply math and science to building things was a lot of fun -- and that’s what engineering is.”

When he came to college, he learned that “there’s so much more to engineering” than manufacturing and design, including testing and communications skills.

“I realized it was a lot more broad than what I was expecting originally, which is a good thing,” he said.

Originally from Phoenix, he said he chose to attend NAU because, while he wanted to attend school in-state, he also wanted to move to a new climate. The Lumberjack Scholarship also helped, he said.

“I like Flagstaff,” he said. “I’m a skier, I like camping…so Flagstaff seemed like a good fit.”

While at NAU, Murphy helped start a Sustainable Revolving Fund. It had been in the works for a while at NAU, he said. His contribution was to revamp the proposal and secure funding from Green Fund.

The idea behind the fund is to take savings from sustainability projects on campus and use them to invest in future projects.

It is currently funded by the Green Fund with NAU matching, for $300,000 each, a total of $600,000. That initial investment will go into replacing the lights in the Walkup Skydome with LEDs and energy savings from the project will go back into the Sustainable Revolving Fund to pay for future projects.

He has also served a two-year term with the Green Fund, a committee of students and faculty that oversee an account with a per student fee (currently $15 per student). The Green Fund reviews and approves proposes that match funding requirements.

Murphy spent a year and a half as treasurer and a year managing projects and work on proposals. Some projects he worked on during that time were new compost equipment and installing more efficient cables.

He’s also part of the Collegiate Wind Competition as his capstone project, which will take place in San Antonio in two weeks. This is an engineering competition where students design and build a small scale wind turbine prototype.

Murphy said sustainability work connected to many of his other interests.

“Engineering is problem solving and I think the biggest problem we face right now is climate change and other environmental problems,” he said. “Being someone that loves the outdoors and camping and hiking and skiing and surfing, it’s something that I care about and what I want to spend my life working on. Making sure that future generations get to enjoy the outdoors as much as we do and that the climate is stable.”

Murphy's advice for NAU students was to get involved.

“Join some club. Go to the meetings and honestly, if you’re just starting, join 10 clubs, go to all the different meetings, see which one you fit in with and find something you enjoy. When you enjoy it, its easy to spend the time and once you put in the time, you’ll see benefits from it," he said.

