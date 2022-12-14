NAU graduate spotlight: Katie Orndahl to keep it cool after commencement

Katie Orndahl will be graduating from Northern Arizona University (NAU) this week with a Ph.D. in ecoinformatics that she’ll be using to continue her research into caribou and Arctic ecology.

As Orndahl described it, ecoinformatics is “ecology, but using a lot of data.” Her choice of field comes from her research focus using remote sensing to create vegetation maps and track caribou movement patterns.

“It’s just really large volumes of data, and when you have that much data, there’s a lot of different strategies that you need to use to deal with it; the traditional methods for data analysis might not work with that large volume,” she said.

Orndahl’s interest in remote sensing and ecoinformatics started when she worked in Alaska as a biotechnician at the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Fieldwork for her job there meant flying in bush planes to access sites, giving her firsthand experience with the benefits of using satellite imagery in remote research.

“Although the fieldwork was really awesome and fun, you spend a lot of time and energy and resources going to a single site,” she said. “I was interested in how we can stretch that data farther using images from satellites.”

Orndahl, who is from a suburb of Chicago, said she’d “always been interested in ecology and natural history,” studying environmental science for her undergraduate degree. In college, she did fieldwork on volcanoes in Quito, Ecuador while studying abroad, which introduced her to the related field of alpine ecology.

“I just remember going to Ecuador, working on these volcanoes and seeing these plants growing out of the cracks and rocks and the wind,” she said. “ ... I’m freezing and this little plant is just surviving in this tiny little crack in the rock. [I remember] being super amazed by the resilience of plants like that, and that’s kind of what inspired me to look into alpine and arctic ecology.”

The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is also home to the Porcupine caribou herd, and Orndahl said being surrounded by people working with the herd is what made her want to work with caribou.

Her recently defended dissertation focuses on two elements: vegetation mapping and tracking caribou using satellite imagery.

They first created vegetation maps across Alaskan and Canadian arctic areas, using imagery from on-site drones and online satellites (similar to images seen in Google Earth). The researchers then compared the images to “ground truth measurements,” made by drying and weighing all the vegetation in a particular section of the map. The finished map shows what plants are in a given area, as well as what they weigh.

Orndahl’s research then looks at the effects different densities of caribou have on that vegetation, as seen in the maps.

The maps, which cover a large part of eastern Alaska and western Yukon, can also be used for other purposes. There are also maps showing changes in vegetation over time (from 1985 to 2020), for example.

“What we basically found is that shrubs are increasing, lichens are decreasing and graminoids are decreasing,” Orndahl said. “That’s really useful, because it’s really imperative that we track the changes in vegetation that are going across the Arctic -- that has all sorts of consequences. But we think these maps could also be really useful for looking at the impacts of wildfires for mapping out wildlife habitats and even possibly for something like carbon counting.”

When asked how she ended up studying arctic ecosystems at NAU, Orndahl laughed.

“The irony of moving to Arizona from Alaska to study Alaskan ecosystems is not lost on me,” she said.

What drew her to the university was her advisor, Scott Goetz, a regents’ professor in the school of informatics, computing and cyber systems who had done “early formative work” in vegetation tracking using remote sensing.

“He seemed like an amazing person to work with and that just turned out to be true,” Orndahl said. “What really attracted me here was being able to work with him.”

In 2019, she was awarded a three-year National Science Foundation’s Graduate Research Fellowship Program to continue her research -- which she said has been “an awesome experience.” She finished both fieldwork seasons before the pandemic started, so the main impact it had on her work was being able to attend conferences and share work.

Those fieldwork experiences were probably the most memorable of her five and a half years spent studying at NAU, she said. Similarly, she said, the thing she’s most grateful to take away from the time was the variety of skills she learned in her studies -- from drone piloting to high-performance computing to wildlife biology and caribou and fire ecology,

“I feel like I’ve really learned a lot of skills,” she said. “My research covered so many different topics, so I’ve learned a ton of different things. ... I’m really grateful for this opportunity to learn and dabble in all those areas. That’s just really cool.”

After graduating Friday, Orndahl will be staying at NAU in a postdoctoral position, working with her advisor and lab to continue her research.

“I’m pretty excited about this,” she said, “because it’s going to be carrying on the work I did for my Ph.D."

Orndahl added: "We’re going to do some more biomass mapping, going to work on some really cool projects. It’s called ‘The Fate of the Caribou,’ and it basically covers everything related to climate change and caribou and the Arctic.”