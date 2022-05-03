NAU graduate spotlight: Breezy Brock set to start veterinary medical school

Breezy Brock will be graduating from NAU this weekend with a bachelor's in microbiology. In the fall, she'll be starting school again on the other side of the country.

“It kind of feels unreal,” Brock said of her upcoming graduation. “...It still feels like I was in high school just last year, so the idea of me graduating with my bachelor’s, I don’t think it’s hit me yet.”

Brock grew up in Flagstaff, graduating from Coconino High School. After she finishes at NAU, she’ll be heading to the East Coast to start an eight-year Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and Ph.D. degree at the University of Pennsylvania.

While NAU was the only school to which Brock applied, as she wanted to stay near friends and family and “keep that homestead feeling,” she said she was “super excited” about the program.

“I think I’m ready for the adventure now,” she said.

At NAU, Brock switched from biology to microbiology after getting involved in research at the Pathogen and Microbiome Institute (PMI). Her studies at NAU have combined the two areas, she said.

“I’ll be studying host-pathogen interaction in animals and then that correlates to human health, because animals are usually the reservoir species of viruses that transmit to humans if they’re zoonotic,” she said.

Eventually, she said, she hopes to combine research and clinical work in her career, becoming a veterinary pathologist (who diagnose disease in animals by analyzing a variety of samples) and running a research lab.

Brock has been interested in biology “as long as I can remember,” she said. She grew up around horses, initially planning to be an equine veterinarian before her focus shifted towards research.

Brock has worked on a variety of projects in her time at NAU and was named a Goldwater Scholar in 2020. She said her favorite research project is the one she’s currently working on, which looks at the movement of rabies virus across Arizona.

She said her mentor, associate professor of the school of informatics, computing and cyber systems, Crystal Hepp, helped her come up with the idea, as it combines both of their work.

“It’s animal health and human health, so it correlates with my interests and still the scope of her research,” Brock said.

The researchers collect samples from bats, skunks and other terrestrial animals across the state to understand the ways in which the virus is transmitted. It’s also a collaboration with the ADHS and USDA as well as with a forestry conservation group led by school of forestry assistant research professor Faith Walker, to implement non-lethal rabies virus diagnostic tests.

The last group’s collaboration involves the implementation of non-lethal rabies virus diagnostic tests, as it is interested in protecting Arizona’s bat species.

“The whole goal of that project was to understand how the virus transmits, find some source locations of the virus. From there, we just send people out to do environmental fecal testing, which would be our nonlethal diagnostic testing and then also implement wildlife-safe vaccines in those areas to hopefully mitigate the virus,” she said.

They then vaccinate the wildlife animal populations where they find the virus, “so there’s no rabies transmitting in the wildlife [and] there’s less of a chance for someone to be exposed to the rabies virus.”

Brock has also been involved in volunteer efforts in her time at NAU. One is NAU’s Research Assistant Mentoring Program (RAMP), where experienced students are paired with freshman and sophomores to help them get involved with research opportunities at NAU.

“This could be a private research group...or trying to get with PMI, which is a shared lab space which there are different PI's [principal investigators] that they could work with,” Brock said. “We've also introduced them to interesting scholars, some study abroad research programs and once they figure out what they're interested in with NAU, then we help them write up their essays, find letters of recommendation. Pretty much it's like a semester of preparing to get into case research.”

Brock started with RAMP the second semester of her freshman year, after spending the first gaining the required semester of research experience.

One lesson she said she’ll be taking away from her time at NAU is to find community.

“My freshman-year semester, I was a bookworm. My face was in a book the entire semester, and I never went to a football game, I never went to a carnival and that semester was super long for me," she said. "…Once I started work at PMI and I found that friend group with my research interests, that's when I started at NAU going to those games, going to the dive-in movies that they offer.

"I think I really learned that school-work-life balance at NAU, actually, and that's something I really want to take with me to veterinary school, especially, because it's even harder to balance your life at veterinary medical school.”

