NAU graduate Arnson example of success when it comes to gridiron and grades

“You go down to the weight room, DJ’s underneath the squat bar screaming and yelling and getting hyped up, and then going to encourage the other guys, trying to get them pumped up,” Price said.

Grades and gridiron

Off the field, he appears mild-mannered, loves spending time with his fiancé, Sydney -- the two are set to be married in July -- and has always done well in school.

Despite all his football success, academics come first, as they always have, dating back to his days at Basha. Arnson said he budgets time for everything he needs to do during the day in advance, often on a strict regimen down to the minute.

The practice, again, comes from his time on his church mission. He remembers getting up every day at 6:30 a.m. and going to bed at 10:30 at night. Nearly every minute of every day was filled with activity, be it social or in service of his mission. That time management ability has translated over to his studies.