NAU graduate Arnson example of success when it comes to gridiron and grades

DJ Arnson is set to graduate with a master’s degree in human relations and has already achieved a bachelor’s in biomedical science at Northern Arizona. But his success story at the university begins before he ever walked in a classroom and has been influenced by his experience with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Arnson, a member of the LDS church, graduated from Basha High School in Chandler in 2014 before serving a two-year church mission in Brazil. He spent every day of the two years preaching religion and spirituality to the locals, while also gaining confidence and independence as a young man.
He reflects on his experience daily. Beside now speaking fluent Portuguese -- he still messages his friends that he met there on a regular basis -- Arnson attributes his work ethic and achievements to his faith and teachings from his South American mission.
“I think all the success I have had in my adult life in school and in football is because of my mission. I just preached the gospel to another country and learned how to, for the most part, be completely independent for those two years,” Arnson said.
Arnson is a star student and standout punter on the Lumberjacks football team. None of that was certain, though, after he graduated and returned to the United States after his mission. Arnson returned to Arizona a few weeks late to enroll in the 2016 fall semester at a university.
Still reintegrating himself with life in the U.S., he took classes at Cochise Community College in southern Arizona.
From there, things simply fell into place for him to move to Flagstaff and enroll at Northern Arizona in the 2017 spring semester.
He grew up rooting for the Lumberjacks as a kid. His father, Derek, played for Northern Arizona. Arnson remembers visiting the Walkup Skydome to see his father’s master’s degree ceremony years back. The family kept abreast of Lumberjack sports and news and would occasionally make visits to Flagstaff.
A scholarship offering, due to high grades in high school and a solid resume, made Northern Arizona enticing. A familiarity with the campus and programs made it an easy decision, and he looked forward to getting started.
Since enrolling and spending four years in Flagstaff, his enthusiasm has not waned.
“It’s always been that pull for me. Everyone I talk to about it, whether they’ve gotten an offer from NAU or are thinking about NAU, I tell them they can’t go wrong,” Arnson said.
He has had a successful career, both academically -- Arnson is a three-time Big Sky All-Academic selection -- and on the field. His skills in football have garnered him several All-Conference and All-American awards, and his name is scattered through the football record book.
Lending a foot
None of the on-field production was guaranteed, though. For years, Arnson did not know if he would play college football at all, much less become a star.
Shuffling through freshman orientation, he noticed a football team booth. He saw they were searching for athletes to walk on to the team, likely to join the practice squad or attempt a tryout to make the official roster.
Unsure if he should even sign up, Arnson called his dad.
“He said, ‘Go for it, you’re already there so you have nothing to lose,’ and that started that process,” Arnson said.
After weeks of persistence and work, Arnson was granted a tryout. Despite his doubt, he did well and landed a role on the team. From there he earned a starting role, scholarship and several honors.
“Again, going back to my mission days, I was blessed with an opportunity and all through college I made the most of it," the punter said.
With the team, Arnson is passionate and competes with a lot of energy. Lumberjacks special teams coordinator Aaron Price said Arnson’s production on and off the field galvanizes his teammates to improve upon themselves in football and life.
Price describes him as a leader unlike many he has seen at the punter position.
“You go down to the weight room, DJ’s underneath the squat bar screaming and yelling and getting hyped up, and then going to encourage the other guys, trying to get them pumped up,” Price said.
Grades and gridiron
Off the field, he appears mild-mannered, loves spending time with his fiancé, Sydney -- the two are set to be married in July -- and has always done well in school.
Despite all his football success, academics come first, as they always have, dating back to his days at Basha. Arnson said he budgets time for everything he needs to do during the day in advance, often on a strict regimen down to the minute.
The practice, again, comes from his time on his church mission. He remembers getting up every day at 6:30 a.m. and going to bed at 10:30 at night. Nearly every minute of every day was filled with activity, be it social or in service of his mission. That time management ability has translated over to his studies.
“Your entire day is planned out where you have all your time utilized. When you have that schedule, you find a lot of time to do what you need to do. I’ve kind of adopted that mindset, never shying away from the 8 a.m. or the earliest classes. Whether it’s early or late, I’ve always given myself that pocket of time to get my work done and still focus on whatever was happening in football that day,” Arnson said.
Arnson is mere weeks away from graduating from his master’s program at NAU. He said his final assignment is due the first week of May. Over the summer, he will take a few weeks to relax and hold his wedding ceremony. He will spend the rest of the summer preparing for one more season of Lumberjack football, hoping to be part of a winning campaign and playoff run.
While playing, he plans to start preparing his resume and studying for the MCAT. While his immediate goal following his final collegiate football season is to prove himself to National Football League teams to draft him and find a spot on the roster, Arnson wants to attend medical school after his athletic career is over.
With his religion, faith and mission experience behind him, Arnson has not yet faced a roadblock that has stopped him from achieving his goals. And those who know him best, like his position coach in Price, have difficulty believing anything will do so in the future.
“He’s a phenomenal person, phenomenal athlete,” Price said, “and he’s going to have success in whatever he does."