NAU Grad Spotlight: Royer wants 'to keep pushing the line' after studying criminology and criminal justice

Abby Royer will be graduating from Northern Arizona University this weekend with a bachelor's in criminology and criminal justice (CCJ), and after pushing herself into new experiences throughout college, she'll be trying to go further by serving in the Peace Corps.

After graduating high school, one of the few things that caught her interest was “the idea of potentially going to law school or potentially joining law enforcement," Royer said. She is also in the Honors College and has minors in Forensic Anthropology and Law, Rights and Justice. She’s been committed to the CCJ program since her first visit to NAU’s campus in November of 2018.

“I just realized that serving other people was what I really wanted to do and helping with bettering communities was right up my alley,” she said.

Royer originally wanted to study film but realized it was “more of a hobby." But she still maintains a YouTube channel, chronicling her time studying abroad in Liverpool, for example.

Royer is a first-generation college graduate. Her parents both started careers after high school and her older sister attended community college in their hometown near San Diego.

“I was the first one to leave for school -- which was kind of a big deal because I’m the youngest,” Royer said. “...I think overall it went well and my parents supported me through it since day one. They don’t care about straight As, they just care that I’m doing what makes me happy.”

Royer came to the Flagstaff campus at the age of 17. Part of what made her interested in the university was NAU's recruitment visits to her high school, so she had familiar people with her when she started.

College has “exceeded all my expectations,” she said. “I only grew up in the same household, the same city, same everything. When I came here, it was a whole new world."

The biggest thing Royer learned from the experience was independence.

“It was a big change, but I really took it on full force and tried to take advantage of everything," she said. "... I decided I wanted to study hard and learn what career I was heading towards."

As part of a capstone project for the Honors College, Royer created a podcast on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) in 2020. It started with research into cold cases in Coconino County, shifting focus as she saw how many involved Indigenous people.

“I couldn’t even look back. I was like, 'Forget the cold cases. This is really important, especially in Arizona,'” she said.

The four-episode podcast series contains interviews with experts from around Flagstaff about trafficking, reasons Indigenous women are targeted, jurisdictional issues and the Miss Hopi committee’s community response.

"Jurisdiction is one of the number one reasons Indigenous women get swept under the rug in the media, because within federal and tribal boundaries, a lot of those cases are just everyone pointing a finger about who should be taking the case. Depending on the location of where the crime occurred, they go back and forth and nothing gets solved,” she said of her interview with Department of Politics and International Affairs lecturer Andrew Dzeguze.

It's a potential career focus for her in the future, she said, though as a white woman, she wanted to make sure she’s working “next to, not in front of” tribal members.

“There's a lot of respect that comes into it,” she said. “...I don't want to totally disregard their system."

She added: "That's not what they need. They need people supporting them.”

Another project she took on as part of her major was a criminal justice capstone about restorative justice.

A group project for the course involved coming up with a program using restorative practices. Called Better Future for Flagstaff students (BFF), Royer’s group's program focused on implementing talking and healing circles to reduce suspension and expulsion rates at Flagstaff High school.

“It was just really nice to see that there’s other solutions rather than just the prison system and conventional justice in that way,” she said. “Anyone who’s taking a CCJ capstone, I would really recommend that restorative justice program."

Royer was also president of NAU’s mock trial club in the 2021-22 school year, with the team winning the Spirit of Mock Trial Award in the American Mock Trial Association regional and NAU’s High Pines Commitment to Justice award in 2022.

“Everyone was very committed and excited,” she said. “All I did was encourage them and they did the rest.”

After graduating, Royer plans to return to her hometown and work with the Boys and Girls Club (where she’s volunteered over the summer for many years) while she applies to the Peace Corps.

“I kind of got obsessed with the idea of joining” after meeting some recruiters at an NAU event, she said. “...I can’t imagine a career where I don’t serve other people. What better way to do that than to fully immerse yourself for two years in a different country away from everyone and serving the community. That’s how I want to live.”

While she’s nervous and said her mom is "guilt-tripping" her about missing the first two years of her niece’s life, Royer is committed to continuing to push herself.

“I came to school for four years right out of high school and that wasn’t so hard, and then I went abroad and that wasn’t hard either," she said. "I just want to keep pushing the line a little bit, doing things I like."

