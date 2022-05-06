 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NAU Grad Spotlight: Matt Billings to go into legal studies

Matt Billings

Matt Billings, a political science major at Northern Arizona University, will be graduating this weekend. He plans on continue his studies in the field of law.

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun

Matt Billings has been involved in the Associated Students of NAU (ASNAU) since his freshman year and hopes to go into law after making some changes to his plans.

Billings, a political science major who will be graduating from Northern Arizona University this weekend, originally thought he was going to study environmental science, but switched to political science as it “seemed more interesting.”

He said he’s always been interested in politics and that one of his earliest memories is of watching the 2008 presidential election results come in. He was in third grade at the time.

“That was one of the rare occasions where I was able to stay up, and I just remember being so fascinated with why the states were red and blue, and everything that was going on,” he said. “Ever since then I’ve always wanted to lead people to politics."

Billings grew up in Phoenix, saying the transition to NAU “wasn’t too bad” despite not quite knowing what to expect of Flagstaff and the campus. He chose the school both for its Lumberjack Scholarship and because he wanted to try something new.

“NAU for me had also had that sense of far enough away from home, but not too far,” he said.

After graduating, Billings plans to return to Phoenix to pursue a paralegal certification and gain experience in paralegal work before going to law school.

As for his eventual career plans, Billings said he is "indecisive right now, but immigration law seems to be something that I keep coming back to.”

During his time at NAU, Billings has spent a lot of time with ASNAU, for which he is the outgoing vice president of government affairs (VPGA).

He first joined the organization as a freshman in the New Student Government (NSG), the freshman student council. One of his high school friends was interested in joining NSG, he said -- which is why he got involved.

That friend is now the outgoing student body president and Billings “never left” the organization. He held a staff position through this year, when he became VPGA.

“Every VPGA has done something different with the role,” he said. “One of the things that I definitely wanted to focus on was, in addition to voter registration efforts on campus…strengthening student relations within the community.”

In his time as VPGA, Billings also arranged a town hall with Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and worked on voter education efforts. He also organized a community service event in the fall semester that was repeated in the spring with help from the LEAP office.

The fall event focused on a street cleanup, with teams working on each side of Butler Avenue from Milton Road to Sawmill Road.

“ASNAU has helped me grow so much as a person,” he said. “...I’ve grown so much through several roles, but especially in this one, having to oversee people. I think I really understand what it means to lead by example and lead from behind because of this role and because of this organization.”

Another organization Billings said was influential to his time at NAU was the Blue Key Honor Society, a local chapter of a national community service organization. He’s been involved since he was a sophomore.

“I think I had always know what community service was, but that organization really taught me what it meant to serve your community,” he said.

Billings was awarded the President's Prize in April for his work with ASNAU and Blue Key, among others. He encouraged other students to join ASNAU or to find other ways to get involved.

“Find something you really care about, even if you feel other students don’t necessarily think that’s the most interesting thing," he said. "Try and find other people that do, though, and maybe make a club or an organization, because there’s so many great opportunities for clubs on this campus, and before you know it, you’re going to be packing up and getting ready to leave.”

Billings is speaking from experience, as “it’s finally starting to hit that I’ll be leaving here.”

He referenced a scene from one of his favorite shows, "Gilmore Girls," in which a character is opening a new inn.

“She’s talking about how it’s so interesting that this inn has had such a long history before her and [will have] a long history after her and, for a brief moment, she gets to share the history with it,” he said. “I definitely feel that with NAU and this college -- that for four years, I got to share my life with the university, but the university has such a long history before me and it’ll have a long history after me.”

NAU hosting commencement this weekend

Northern Arizona University (NAU) is set to host an in-person commencement for its spring 2022 graduates that will take place in four ceremonies across the weekend.

The ceremonies will be held in the Walkup Skydome, which will open 90 minutes before each ceremony -- with the university’s clear bag policy in effect. Those unable to attend in-person can view the program at NAU-TV.

The 11 a.m. Friday commencement will recognize bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree candidates in the College of Arts and Letters and the College of the Environment, Forestry and Natural Sciences.

The 4 p.m. Friday commencement will recognize graduates from the College of Education and the W.A. Franke College of Business.

Saturday's morning commencement will begin at 10 a.m. and recognize graduates from the College of Engineering, Informatics and Applied Sciences and the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences. And the 3 p.m. Saturday commencement will recognize graduates from the College of Health and Human Services as well as NAU Online, NAU Yavapai and NAU Yuma.

This year’s speakers will receive honorary doctorates “to celebrate their achievements,” according to a NAU press release. Speakers are Dom Flemons, Nancy Parra-Quinlan, Colleen A. Smith and Mickey Urdea.

Up-to-date information about traffic, parking, weather and emergencies during commencement is available by texting “NAU” to 237233. Participants are also encouraged to download the NAUgo app for another way to access commencement ceremony information.

Parking is available at several campus locations, with free shuttles running from the South Commuter parking lot (P62) and San Francisco parking garage (P96). ADA parking is available in the Skydome parking lot and will be accessible from Lone Tree Road. A map is available online.

“Visitors should plan for extra time to reach their destination so they can be at the Skydome in time for the ceremony,” the press release says.

It also says that the campus will be busiest in the hour before and after each ceremony and that traveling during ceremonies, if possible, will be easiest.

Specific traffic patterns have also been designated for the commencement. A map is available here

More about NAU’s commencement can be found at nau.edu/legacy/commencement.

CCC hosting commencement Friday

Coconino Community College (CCC) will be hosting an in-person commencement for its graduates after two years of virtual ceremonies.

CCC will recognize students who completed a degree or certificate in fall 2021, or spring or summer 2022. It has also invited 2020 and 2021 graduates to the Friday event who experienced a virtual commencement due to the COVD-19 pandemic to return to campus “to participate in the May 2022 ceremony and celebrate in person.”

The college will host ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the V. Phillip Tullar Commons at the Flagstaff Lone Tree Campus. According to the school's website, “parking will be free and open to the public.”

A campus map is available online.

Graduates in the Arts and Sciences will be celebrated in the 10 a.m. commencement and those in Career and Technical Education will be celebrated at 2 p.m.

The ceremonies will also be streamed to CCC’s YouTube.

More can be found at coconino.edu/commencement.

NAU, CCC hosting commencement ceremonies | A6

