NAU focuses on health and forestry programs with New Economy Initiative funding

At last week’s ABOR meeting, Northern Arizona University gave an update on how it is using its NEI funds as well as an overview of its plans for the next year.

The university plans to continue focusing on allied and health programs as well as forest and land management.

Each area NAU is using these funds to focus on has high workforce demand, said executive vice president and university provost Karen Pugliesi, who presented the plans to the board. The idea is for students to leave NAU ready to contribute in the state — she noted that around 75% of NAU students are from Arizona and that many fields have a high percentage of students who remain the state after graduation.

“The individual and collective economic benefits are tremendous and crucial for our state's continued competitiveness and well-being,” she said, adding that these efforts work with other programs already in place at NAU, such as its college of education.

As Pugliesi outlined in a presentation to the board in May, NAU’s main use of this round of NEI funding is to expand and create programs to meet Arizona’s healthcare workforce needs.

“The imperative for these investments is clear,” Pugliesi said. “Arizona ranks near the bottom in the nation for healthcare provider in allied and behavioral health and the economic benefit will be substantial: nearly 20,000 jobs, $60 billion in labor income and $130 billion in economic output.”

The university is expanding programs at its statewide sites, including accelerated options and new areas. This includes a doctor of science, physician and medical assistant programs, a certificate for rural healthcare practitioners, clinical psychology and social work.

Pugliesi said enrollment in healthcare programs has increased by over 1500 students per year since 2012. NAU projects continued enrollment growth, to an additional 1,600 students per year by 2027.

NAU’s other focus for NEI funding is forestry and land management programs. This includes training programs for wildland fire managers, forest ecologists and law enforcement rangers, among others.

“With increasing threats of forest fires, esp those catastrophic in scale, the workforce needs in this area are critical,” Pugliesi said. “Arizonans know well the impact of forest fires on individuals, communities and our economy.”

She cited that in 2020, the three largest wildfires in Arizona burned a total of almost 400,000 acres, costing $86 million in damage.

This year’s entering class of forestry students is NAU’s largest yet, she said and the program is planning to add a fire-focused wildfire science degree program to go with the degree.

NAU expects these two programs to double its undergraduate forestry program capacity by 2025. Its master's of forestry program doubled this year and NAU plans to see an 85% increase in masters and doctoral programs by 2027.

For its fiscal year 2024 NEI funding, NAU plans to continue growing in both health and forestry. It is “exploring the development of a distinctive and accelerated community medicine program,” for example and plans to expand workforce alignment programs.

It also plans to add a new focus area of industry-aligned workforce programming, which will center on its statewide locations. This is meant to work with its recent focus on postsecondary attainment; for example, the recently-announced Arizona Attainment Alliance.

“This strategic investment in NAU’s statewide programming along with our differentiated admissions and pricing strategies will broaden the opportunity of people in communities throughout Arizona to participate in the new dynamic economy that requires an educated workforce aligned with industry,” Pugliesi said.

Some projects towards this goal have already started, including partnerships with Arizona Western College and Pima Community College, programming and facilities investments in its North Valley location and a new facility in Mesa that will focus on hotel and resource management.

A recording of the ABOR meeting can be found on its YouTube page. Pugliesi’s presentation begins about one hour and 50 minutes into the recording.