Students from Dilcon Community School visited Northern Arizona University (NAU) on Friday for hands-on learning about health careers through the Dream Catcher program.

This year was NAU’s 12th hosting students for Dream Catcher and the program’s return after a COVID-related pause. Part of the Native Journey to Academic Success program, the annual event is meant to spark interest in health careers for Native American middle-schoolers and show them some skills needed to succeed in each field.

“Dream Catcher is turning education dreams into reality,” said School of Nursing assistant professor Regina Eddie.

Eddie added: "Reaching [students] at a middle school age, we’re hoping to inspire, get them motivated to think you’re going to be coming to high school. So we need you to be thinking about the importance of math, science, reading and be thinking about health careers. What do you want to do as a career, what do you want to be when you grow up?”

Careers represented at this year’s event ranged from physician assistants to physical education to occupational therapy.

After arriving at the university and hearing an introduction from Eddie, the students split into groups to visit different professionals and students from NAU’s College of Health and Human Services who had come to present about their fields.

About 20 sixth- through eighth-graders participated in the full-day program, which highlighted six different health careers.

Each involved the students in a hands-on activity related to the field -- from practice suturing to cleaning teeth to putting on a pair of googles meant to simulate the effects of a concussion.

“Through the day, through direct engagement, by seeing the equipment, by seeing the tools that each of the health professions use, they’re learning about what each career is and what they do," Eddie said.

Some activities incorporated school subjects to show ways they might be important in a real-world context. In nursing for example, the students were shown how to check their heart rate and other simple health-related calculations.

The students also received a workbook for the day with additional information they could take home. Material included descriptions of each career and how to prepare for it in order to help students begin to pursue their interests.

The hope, Eddie said, is that students would leave the day “inspired” and “curious” about health careers. Native Americans are underrepresented in the field, she said, leaving gaps the Dream Catcher program hopes to help fill.

She also said she hoped to expand the program to include more students from schools throughout Arizona.

The 2020 National Nursing Workforce survey from the National Council of State Boards of Nursing and the National Forum of State Nursing Workforce Centers found that 0.4% of nurses were Native American.

Eddie said similar percentages were found across other healthcare professions.

“Health disparities are rampant in Native American communities and, adding to that, there’s a severe shortage of healthcare professionals that compounds the challenge,” she said. “If we’re going to improve the health of Native communities, whether it's heart disease, diabetes, cancer ... we need to bring in Native American healthcare professionals.

"They know the culture, they know the language, they know the beliefs ... to really connect, it has to be someone who understands them, knows them, looks like them -- [someone] from the community.”

More about NAU’s Dream Catcher program can be found at nau.edu/chhs/native-american-support/.