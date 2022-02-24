 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

NAU delays classes, CCC closed Wednesday due to winter weather

  • 0
No Snow Day For NAU (copy)

Despite all area schools calling a snow day February 23, 2015, in Flagstaff, classes were still on at Northern Arizona University where students trudged through a mixture of rain and snow between classes in this file photo.

 Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun file

The winter weather has meant a change of plans for college students in Flagstaff. Northern Arizona University (NAU) is delaying the start of in-person classes Wednesday, Feb. 23 and Coconino Community College (CCC) has closed its locations for the day. 

Classes at CCC's locations are set to resume Thursday morning. 

NAU is delaying the start of in-person classes on its Flagstaff campus. Classes beginning before 10 a.m. have been canceled and the university is recommending a remote format for those starting after 10 a.m where possible.

“Faculty members will determine how much class work will be made up and communicate with students directly,” according to the announcement.

Designated essential employees should report for work at the scheduled time and non-essential employees are being encouraged to work remotely if possible.

More information can be found at in.nau.edu/emergency-management/alert/. Any additional changes to the schools operational status will be announced by 9 a.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

They grow up so fast! This baby orangutan is so adorable

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)