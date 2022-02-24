NAU delays classes, CCC closed Wednesday due to winter weather

The winter weather has meant a change of plans for college students in Flagstaff. Northern Arizona University (NAU) is delaying the start of in-person classes Wednesday, Feb. 23 and Coconino Community College (CCC) has closed its locations for the day.

Classes at CCC's locations are set to resume Thursday morning.

NAU is delaying the start of in-person classes on its Flagstaff campus. Classes beginning before 10 a.m. have been canceled and the university is recommending a remote format for those starting after 10 a.m where possible.

“Faculty members will determine how much class work will be made up and communicate with students directly,” according to the announcement.

Designated essential employees should report for work at the scheduled time and non-essential employees are being encouraged to work remotely if possible.

More information can be found at in.nau.edu/emergency-management/alert/. Any additional changes to the schools operational status will be announced by 9 a.m.

