Northern Arizona University (NAU) has been working to update its campus master plan to give direction to how it will be developing its physical spaces over the next 10 years.

The campus master plan looks at the infrastructure needs of its campus locations, planning out the improvements needed in a way that corresponds with the university's broader goals.

The plan, said facilities project manager Andrew Iacona, helps NAU prioritize projects by giving a bigger picture sense of what the university needs and where it is heading.

The university updates its master plan every 10 years, though the current round of updates was delayed by the pandemic. The last master plan update was completed in 2010.

Iacona said the extra three years allowed the current version of the plan to account for the rapid changes in education brought on by the pandemic, rather than causing NAU to get behind on its physical infrastructure.

“More has changed in the way students learn and go to school because of the pandemic than probably the last 30 years in education,” he said, “so there is a large component of this that might not have aligned with our goals and direction as well as it would have been. …We have learned so much over the past three years of how we envision the campus in the future.”

While some aspects of the update have been underway since around 2019, the current main process began in March 2022. The campus master plan has been in the drafting stage since this spring, and right now is being reviewed, with plans to bring the completed version to an Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) committee in November for the first step of the approval process.

The update's primary task is to assess the current state of the campus, using it to determine what its needs are. This includes looking at building performance, road and parking lot usage and facilities that are being under- or overutilized.

“We look at all the physical changes that really could be made to help support either the growth or the needs of today’s future students, looking at the next 10 years,” Iacona explained.

The plan focuses on adding smart and sustainable design, with the idea to take both technology and the environment into account when making plans for the campus.

An example of sustainable design in the plan is next-generation heating and cooling to reduce emissions-- NAU plans to replace some utility infrastructure to support those systems “in the near future.” Another is an emphasis on renovating or reusing existing buildings whenever possible, rather than tearing them down and building new ones. The plan also emphasizes creating multimodal infrastructure to encourage forms of transportation other than cars around campus.

NAU held an open house about the master plan so far Wednesday evening at the Murdoch Center, with community members coming to learn about the progress and leave comments.

Associate vice president for community relations Josh Maher said that a main theme of the feedback they’d received was a desire for more connections between the city and university.

“They want to be able to access the university and various amenities that we have and they also want to know where they’re going on campus,” he said. “Some things are as simple as where do I park, wayfinding, improved signage.”

A larger priority in this effort, CFO and senior vice president Bjorn Flugstad added, is finding ways to better integrate the campus edges into the surrounding community, through places like the entrance near I-17 and Milton Road.

Another of those campus edge locations is the former Mandarin Buffet and Super Pawn, which began demolition last week to make room for an as-yet-undecided new use.

This project is one of many that fall under this campus master plan, so deciding what to do with that location won't be complete until after the plan is finalized and approved.

The university decided to go ahead with the demolition sooner, however, as Flagstaff’s summer construction season is relatively short and the building would need to be removed regardless of the location's future use.

“Taking that down was very much informed by the planning that took place over the last few months and the engagement we had with the community and our campus,” Iacona said. “What is going to be identified to go there is not going to be part of this until we have that approval.”

More information about NAU’s master plan can be found at nau-masterplan.webflow.io.