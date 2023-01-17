 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NAU classes canceled again Wednesday due to winter weather

First Snow of the Season (copy)

NAU students pick up their skateboards and shelter their eyes Thursday morning as they walk to classes through Flagstaff's first significant snowfall of the season in this November file photo.

 Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun file

Northern Arizona University announced Tuesday morning that it would cancel classes on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and keep its campus closed until noon.

This decision was announced at 9:30 Tuesday morning and was made “to manage ongoing winter storm impacts.”

This is the second day NAU has delayed its return from winter break; classes were also canceled on Tuesday, originally planned as the university's first day back.

Employees in roles designated as essential service will still be expected to report to work, though the campus will be closed until noon for on-campus employees at the Flagstaff location.

“The safety of our students, faculty and staff is a priority, and we ask that everyone take care in traversing campus as the facilities crews work to keep up with the snow clearing effort,” according to the announcement.

Dining services will be operating on a regular schedule at the Flagstaff campus, and students are asked to check the websites for Campus Health Services and the Campus Recreation Center for any modifications to their operational hours.

This closure does not affect NAU’s other locations, where students, faculty and staff are asked to plan for typical schedules on Wednesday. Remote employees will also be working according to their regular schedule.

More information is available at NAU’s emergency management page: in.nau.edu/emergency-management/alert. Details of NAU’s snow policies can be found at news.nau.edu/stay-in-the-know-for-snow.

Gallery: Storm drops 20+ inches of snow on Flagstaff, with more to come

A series of winter storms dropped more than 20 inches of snow by Monday at noon as snow continued to fall.

