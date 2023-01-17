NAU classes canceled again Wednesday due to winter weather

Northern Arizona University announced Tuesday morning that it would cancel classes on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and keep its campus closed until noon.

This decision was announced at 9:30 Tuesday morning and was made “to manage ongoing winter storm impacts.”

This is the second day NAU has delayed its return from winter break; classes were also canceled on Tuesday, originally planned as the university's first day back.

Employees in roles designated as essential service will still be expected to report to work, though the campus will be closed until noon for on-campus employees at the Flagstaff location.

“The safety of our students, faculty and staff is a priority, and we ask that everyone take care in traversing campus as the facilities crews work to keep up with the snow clearing effort,” according to the announcement.

Dining services will be operating on a regular schedule at the Flagstaff campus, and students are asked to check the websites for Campus Health Services and the Campus Recreation Center for any modifications to their operational hours.

This closure does not affect NAU’s other locations, where students, faculty and staff are asked to plan for typical schedules on Wednesday. Remote employees will also be working according to their regular schedule.

More information is available at NAU’s emergency management page: in.nau.edu/emergency-management/alert. Details of NAU’s snow policies can be found at news.nau.edu/stay-in-the-know-for-snow.

Close 1 of 12 Digging Out In the middle of a series of winter storms that brought more than 20 inches of snow to Flagstaff in 48 hours, a woman digs out her driveway Monday morning as snow continues to fall. Every Day is a Ski Day The best way to get around town on Monday was on cross-country skis. A series of winter storms dropped more than 20 inches of snow by Monday at noon as snow continued to fall. Thousand Watt Smile Nancy Williams is all smiles Monday afternoon as she cross-country skis through downtown Flagstaff in a white-out blizzard. Building a Castle Philip Smith uses a straight edge on the wall of a castle turret he was building in his front garden Monday morning. Smith built a train from the snow dropped by the first storm and then converted the train to a castle as snow continued to fall. Snow Fort Grandad Style Philip Smith packs fresh snow onto the turret of the snow castle he was building for his grandchildren in his front garden Monday morning. Frosty Morning in Flagstaff Frosty the Snowman looks out over Wheeler Park as children play in downtown Flagstaff Monday morning. Smiles For Miles Josiel Arellanes, 6, was enjoying the snow in Wheeler Park Monday morning as snow continued to fall. Building an Igloo Orlando Jerez builds an igloo for his children Vivien, 9, and Layla, 6, Monday morning in Wheeler Park. Snow Train Philip Smith stands beside a 40-foot-long train he made from snow Sunday after the first of a series of winter storms. By Monday morning Smith was converting the train into a castle complete with a tower. Igloo Fun in the Snow Vivien Jerez, 9, and her sister Layla, 6, play in an igloo their father built in Wheeler Park Monday morning. Making a Train for the Grandkids Philip Smith built a 40-foot-long train from snow after the first of a series of storms Sunday. Smith said he built the train for this three grandchildren. By Monday Smith was converting the train to a castle complete with a tower. Out for a Ski Nancy Williams is all smiles Monday afternoon as she cross-country skis through downtown Flagstaff in a white-out blizzard. Gallery: Storm drops 20+ inches of snow on Flagstaff, with more to come