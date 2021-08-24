NAU classes begin for fall semester with in-person instruction

Students are back on campus at Northern Arizona University. With move-in taking up the end of last week and classes starting Monday, the campus is a lot more lively than it has been in the past year and a half.

NAU resumed in-person instruction, along with a few other campus traditions, such as a club fair, a concert, and having freshmen arrange themselves to form the university’s acronym. There were two such displays this week, with sophomores who missed the tradition last year also getting the chance to participate in their own version.

“I've spent two-thirds of my life in higher education and I can tell you that I have never been as proud and as excited as I am today to be welcoming you to a new fall semester,” NAU president José Luis Cruz Rivera said in a video statement welcoming students in his first semester after replacing Rita Cheng. “We are full of optimism on this campus and across the state as to what we can accomplish after 18 months of very trying times. It's an opportunity for us to think big, to act accordingly and to really leverage the transformational value of higher education.”

The university has updated its COVID mitigation strategies in anticipation of the year ahead, with initiatives such as a vaccine incentive program and additional masking requirements.