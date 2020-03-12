NAU, CCC to move to online classes after spring break due to COVID-19 concerns

Northern Arizona University and Coconino Community College have announced closures of their Flagstaff campuses, with classes shifting to online on Monday, March 23, after the end of spring break.

Both institutions attributed the decision to health and safety concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19.

NAU

Starting March 23, NAU will transition to online instruction for at least two weeks. Campus will remain open and operational, including university housing, food and health services and research labs. Employees will report to work as usual. The status of planned on-campus events is still being determined.

All NAU students and faculty in programs in other countries have been asked to immediately return to the United States. Non-essential university-sponsored international and domestic travel outside of Arizona has been suspended and all faculty-led study abroad programs through May have been canceled.