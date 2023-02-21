Northern Arizona University (NAU) and Coconino Community College (CCC) have both announced that they will be canceling classes on their Flagstaff campus Wednesday, Feb. 22, in response to forecast winter weather

A storm is expected to impact northern Arizona Tuesday night and throughout Wednesday, creating adverse travel conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a severe weather warning from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 11 p.m. Wednesday.

“With white-out conditions expected, avoiding travel is strongly encouraged,” according to the announcement.

On Tuesday afternoon, CCC also announced that it would be canceling classes the next day on its Flagstaff campus, while its Page Center would be operating as usual.

"All CCC Zoom classes are canceled," according to its website. "CCC online classes will not be affected by the storm. All students should check their email for instructions from faculty on class expectations."

Dining services will be open Wednesday on weekend hours (9:30 a.m. at Hotspot, 10 a.m. at DuBois Center), with all locations, including late night and robot delivery, closing at 9 p.m. NAU shuttles will not be operating Wednesday.

“The safety of our students, faculty and staff is a priority and we ask that everyone take care in traversing campus, as the facilities crews work to keep up with the snow-clearing effort,” the announcement said.

This closure does not apply to other NAU locations across the state, where students, faculty and staff were instructed to plan for their typical schedules on Wednesday. Remote employees will also report to work unless otherwise noted

More information can be found at in.nau.edu/emergency-management/alert/.