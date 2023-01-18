NAU cancels classes in response to winter weather

On Tuesday morning, Northern Arizona University (NAU) announced that it would cancel classes on its Flagstaff campus Wednesday, delaying students' return from winter break for a second day.

This decision was made "to manage ongoing winter storm impacts," according to the announcement.

Employees designated as essential service, remote employees and those on other NAU campuses will still be expected to report to work at the usual times, though the Flagstaff campus will open at noon for on-campus employees.

"The safety of our students, faculty and staff is a priority and we ask that everyone take care traversing campus as the facilities crews work to keep up with the snow clearing effort," the announcement said.

For some students, the weather has delayed their return to campus, while it has added some difficulty to on-campus life for others.

When the winter storm hit this weekend, senior Sam Osinga was already on campus. Since they're a community assistant, they returned from break early -- making the trip up from the Valley on New Year’s Eve to avoid a previous storm.

Usually, Osinga said, they wouldn’t drive in this amount of snow, but their partner’s birthday was coming up on Monday, so on Sunday they began trying to shovel their car out to pick up some supplies.

“It was way worse than I was expecting,” they said. “We spent an hour just trying to even dig my car out to the point where I can drive it.”

They began backing out of the spot, but the car’s tires got stuck partway, leaving it in the middle of the parking lot.

“I’m now stuck where people typically like to drive — I can’t go back in the spot, and I can’t get out of the spot, so I’m like a sitting duck and then the snowplow comes," they said. "[He’s] trying to clear out the parking lot and I’m just a guy in the way, so I felt terrible for him. He thankfully was extremely helpful, he actually got out of the plow and was helping to get my car unstuck.”

After about 20 minutes of pushing and pulling, the two were able to get the car out of its spot, and Osinga headed out to pick up the birthday supplies. That part went smoothly, but finding a place to park on returning was difficult, as the campus lots were still covered in deep snow.

"They do a really great job keeping up on clearing most of the major roads, but the parking lots are just always such a mess to clear it without hitting someone else's car," they said, giving a scratch their own car got from a plow last year as an example.

"Yeah, the snow and my car don't get along very well," they said.

They parked at a nearby business for a while and then found a spot in a lot that worked with their parking pass that was “decently clear.”

“I told my partner when I parked in it, ‘I don’t know if my car can get out of that one again,’” they said. “It might be stuck until the snow melts.”

While they thought the trip was worth it, and the birthday celebration was ultimately a success, Osinga said they aren’t planning to get back on the road anytime soon.

“I definitely don’t recommend driving right now,” they said.

Osinga is in a 3+2 degree program at NAU, finishing up a double major in psychological science and creative media and film while also in their first year of a master’s in psychological sciences. They came to the school as a freshman in 2019, and as far as they can remember, the university hasn’t had a snow day in that time.

This week’s decision to cancel classes on both Tuesday and Wednesday was surprising, they said, though they guessed it had to do with the end of winter break.

“I was figuring the reason it was canceled was less so because it would be that bad, more so to avoid people moving up right now, just to give people a few extra days of wiggle room, so they don’t have a ton along the roads,” they said.

That hasn't stopped students from "trudging" around campus to pick up supplies or get to various destinations, though. Around 10 p.m. Monday, Osinga remembered seeing someone walking through the snow carrying a package of toilet paper.

A welcome event Campus Heights had planned for Wednesday might be postponed due to the weather, Osinga said. Meanwhile, they’ve been using the extra days of break to play in the snow and get ahead on some of their schoolwork.

“It’s my last semester, so I have to finish strong,” they said.

More, including closure updates, snow safety and policies, can be found on NAU's emergency management page: in.nau.edu/emergency-management/alert.

Coconino Community College called off its in-person classes for a second day as well.

"To ensure a safe campus environment for students and employees, CCC will cancel all Flagstaff in-person classes Wednesday, Jan. 18, which is in alignment with the College’s largest transfer partner, NAU," the college said in a statement. "All CCC Zoom classes will be canceled. Online classes will not be interrupted. In-person classes at the Page Center will take place as scheduled. CCC’s Flagstaff campuses will have a start time of noon for on-campus employees in order to give the Facilities Department crew ample time to clear snow so that the campuses are as safe as possible."