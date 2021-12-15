 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NAU associate professor's 'Jeopardy!' appearance ends in semifinals

  • Updated
  • 0
Marti Canipe

Northern Arizona University assistant professor Marti Canipe is shown in this photo competing on "Jeopardy!" Canipe made it to the semifinal round of the show's tournament featuring educators.

 Courtesy, file

Northern Arizona University associate professor Marti Canipe’s "Jeopardy!" tournament run came to an end Tuesday night when she finished third in the semifinal round.

She was one of 15 educators selected to participate in the show’s first professor’s tournament.

Canipe, an assistant professor with NAU’s College of Education, said after last week's appearance that being on the show was a lifelong dream. She won $10,000 for making it to semifinals and called her second appearance “an extra treat.”

“I got advice from a couple people here…to just have fun,” she said. “This is something [I’ve] wanted to do all my life. …Even winning the quarterfinals was all a bonus because just getting to go and be on 'Jeopardy!' was such a treat. Everything above that was really just a bonus.”

The professor’s tournament will continue airing on weekdays through Dec. 17.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lawyer: Ghislaine Maxwell defense has two focuses

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)