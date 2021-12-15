NAU associate professor's 'Jeopardy!' appearance ends in semifinals

Northern Arizona University associate professor Marti Canipe’s "Jeopardy!" tournament run came to an end Tuesday night when she finished third in the semifinal round.

She was one of 15 educators selected to participate in the show’s first professor’s tournament.

Canipe, an assistant professor with NAU’s College of Education, said after last week's appearance that being on the show was a lifelong dream. She won $10,000 for making it to semifinals and called her second appearance “an extra treat.”

“I got advice from a couple people here…to just have fun,” she said. “This is something [I’ve] wanted to do all my life. …Even winning the quarterfinals was all a bonus because just getting to go and be on 'Jeopardy!' was such a treat. Everything above that was really just a bonus.”

The professor’s tournament will continue airing on weekdays through Dec. 17.

