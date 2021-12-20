NAU assistant professor leads team in Biomechatronics Lab

"Individuals with movement disorders have a really difficult time walking. Sometimes they can’t even cross the street before the crosswalk indicator goes to zero,” said Zachary Lerner, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering at Northern Arizona University. “In some ways they’re invisible to society. We don’t see these individuals that much because it’s so difficult for them to be out in the community.”

Lerner leads the university’s Biomechatronics Lab. Together with his team of researchers, he’s creating assistive robotic devices to restore mobility to individuals who have difficulty walking due to neuromuscular and musculoskeletal disabilities.

“I’ve been exposed to walking disability my whole life and I think it has for sure influenced the line of work that I do,” he said.

Lerner’s mother suffered severe nerve damage after falling through the glass roof of a greenhouse. Seeing the challenges to mobility she faced was a motivating factor that drove him to his current area of research.

“By and large the world is set up for people who can walk on two feet, so that’s why we’re focusing our interventions on helping people walk," Lerner said.

Currently, Lerner and his team have multiple research projects underway that are focused on studying the underlying causes of movement disorders and utilizing that information to develop robotic assistive devices.

“We’re really focused on making sure that we’re designing simple, elegant solutions that can actually be adopted and are effective,” he said.

Their research has led to the creation of a robotic ankle exoskeleton, which allows users to walk more easily. The device is designed with dual functionality in mind; aside from aiding in walking, it is capable of providing resistive training to improve overall ankle strength and mobility.

“These are wearable robots that train the muscles to behave properly during walking, as opposed to a static strengthening exercise that may not translate over to walking," Lerner said.

The target population for the current projects are children who suffer from movement disorders, such as cerebral palsy.

“It’s really powerful to think about the potential for robotic assistive devices to change the trajectory of a child’s life," he said. "Their entire life could be totally changed if you intervene early enough and if you’re effective.”

Through this research, Lerner and his team hope to give these children increased ability to walk and perform everyday tasks: “We want to increase their walking speed and make it less burdensome for them to walk. Allow children to keep up with their peers on the playground, in physical education or even just walking to class without having to rely on a wheelchair.”

The number of children who could benefit from the research being done at the Biomechatronics Lab is immense, Lerner said, adding, “There’s over a million children in the U.S. that have difficulty walking that would really benefit from our technology.”

However, in addition to helping disabled children, Lerner sees the potential for his research to reach an even larger population.

“There’s this huge unmet need for individuals with disabilities that are kind of invisible to society and there’s the potential for robotics to have a positive impact on their lives," he said, estimating that globally the number of people with movement disabilities that could benefit from these technologies is in the hundreds of millions.

In order to reach a wider population than is possible with a purely research based project, Lerner and his associates have created a commercial spinoff of the Biomechatronics Lab, called Biomotum.

“I want to conduct studies where we send the device home for 12 months to see if we can really change lasting walking performance or change quality of life. Conducting a 12-month longitudinal study in a community is really difficult with a research grade device.” Lerner explained. “We were kind of forced into elevating our game to the point where we could have reliable devices that we could commercialize. It’s going to serve two purposes: we’ll be able to conduct this longitudinal research and at the same time we will be able to make the device much more widely available.”

As Lerner and his research team continue to drive innovation in their field, they are garnering a lot of attention in the greater scientific community. Lerner was recently a recipient of a National Science Foundation CAREER Award, as well as an R15 grant from the National Institute of Health. In fact, between his personal achievements and grants received by both the Biomechatronics Lab and Biomotum, Lerner and his associates have been awarded more than $6 million in support of their continued research.

"With this grant funding, we’re able to increase the scope of our research," he said. "We recently had a randomized control trial study that was funded -- which allows us to step up our game in terms of clinical research.”

The increased scope of his research has led to the development of many more assistive devices, with the potential to help an even greater population of people who struggle with movement disabilities.

Lerner said of the group's future plans: “We’ve primarily focused on the ankle joint, and designing single-joint exoskeleton technology for individuals who have some ability to walk, but there’s a lot of value in exploring and refining technology to different joints. So, we’re working on hip exoskeletons. We’re working on devices that span the ankle and the hip. Devices that are passive like spring-based ankle-foot orthoses, powered orthoses and combinations.

"So we have a lot of fun, kind of technological projects that are supporting our clinical research.”

Tristan Donnelly is a NASA Space Grant intern for Northern Arizona University for 2021-22.

