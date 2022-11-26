NAU art education students lead workshops around Flagstaff

Art education students at Northern Arizona University (NAU) are leading a series of workshops to help them practice teaching while bringing art to spaces across Flagstaff.

The program asks "students to identify what they’re learning in the classroom and try to solve a community need,” said art education lecturer Janeece Henes, who is leading the project with students she teaches at NAU.

Among the places art education students will be leading 12 workshops this winter are Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, the Peaks Senior Living Community, after-school programs at two Flagstaff Unified School District schools and the Boys and Girls Club.

“It’s really great to give them an introduction that can validate the importance of art and the joy it brings, all of the wonderful things we’re reading about,” Henes said, giving examples such as "social-emotional learning and how we’re really trying to be responsive to our youth as they’ve gone through this pandemic, how the arts room has really been that sanctuary."

"It’s very cathartic, it’s very healing," she said. "They can express themselves so they can communicate who they are in a very safe place."

NAU students leading the workshops vary from those just entering the art education program to those getting ready to leave the university and enter their own classrooms.

The almost 60 students participating in the project are in two classes -- Foundations in Art Education and Children’s Art Program -- as well as several practicum students. In small groups, pairs and individually, they chose their projects and location, and developed a lesson plan before bringing them to the community.

Henes said the workshops are meant to help her students “to get that confidence, to execute a lesson, to build rapport with kids.”

“What we’re really looking for is this notion of reciprocity,” she said of the locations they’d partnered with. ” ... You have a need and you would love more enriching programs, arts programs for the FACTS kids, and then it’s a great opportunity for our students to learn some skills that are actually going to apply to their career path.”

NAU student Joanna Smith last week led students in Puente de Hózhó Elementary's after-school FACTS (Families and Community Teaming for Students) program in designing a masquerade mask that reflects elements of their personality.

After the students colored in a fact sheet answering questions about themselves -- favorite candy, color and movie, for example -- Smith passed out blank masks and paints, instructing them to think of ways to represent their answers in images.

The idea behind the project is to help students talk about identity, Smith said. She had originally designed a version of the activity for sixth- through eighth-graders that discussed how identity is used in different cultures. Her class on Thursday a week ago was mainly kindergarten through second-graders, however, so she adjusted to focus more on individual identity.

“I felt like it went really well,” she said. “I felt like the students were really involved and really loved it as well.”

Smith will be graduating with a post-baccalaureate in art education in the spring, after which she hopes to find work in an art classroom.

She said her interest in art education started with a love of art and a desire to help young artists.

“I wanted to share my love and passion for the arts with others,” she said. “I am inspired by our youth and how inspired they are, how they just want to create and have fun. I just want to help them achieve their greatest.”