NAU announces initiative to provide free tuition to low-income Arizona residents

Starting in its fall 2023 semester, Northern Arizona University (NAU) will provide tuition-free college education for Arizona residents with a household income of $65,000 or lower.

The university announced its Access2Excellence (A2E) initiative Thursday, where students meeting the threshold will have tuition fully covered by scholarships and financial aid.

NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera said while Arizona’s economy is “booming,” the majority of new jobs growth is projected to create will require a college degree. The state of Arizona, meanwhile, is near the bottom of the country in postsecondary attainment, he cited while referring to an Arizona Board of Regents report that found a current ninth-grader in the state has a 17% chance of obtaining a college degree by 2029.

“Unless we do something dramatically different, the fortunes of the people of Arizona will not dramatically change and hence they can be shut out from this economic boom,” Cruz Rivera said.

He added: “If we really want to ensure that the people of Arizona can contribute to and benefit from the future economic development of the state, we need to really step it up in terms of making an affordable, high-quality education accessible to them.”

The idea behind the initiative, he said, is to make the cost of college clearer to potential students.

“Right now we can speak endlessly about how affordable an NAU education is for low-income students, given the wide variety of financial aid that we provide, but it really requires students to actually apply to college, apply for financial aid, get admitted and get a letter back saying what their financial aid package looks like before they know for sure that they can aspire to afford higher education,” he said.

A2E instead guarantees that Arizona students under the income threshold will have their tuition fully covered by the financial aid package.

“That's a very powerful message that I think will resonate with those that are questioning perhaps the value of college and affordability of college and hopefully will broaden participation in higher education,” he said.

The $65,000 threshold is based on statistical modeling “to see how we could expand access to the program and still meet our enrollment targets and our revenue projections,” Cruz Rivera said. The university currently manages around $400 million in total financial aid, he added.

The threshold is also close to Arizona’s median income, meaning approximately half of households in the state fall below it.

The A2E initiative will begin in fall 2023 for first-year and transfer students at the university, including both Flagstaff and statewide campuses in part to ensure potential enrollment increases are distributed responsibly, Cruz Rivera said.

Figures will also be monitored over time to ensure they are sustainable. Based on modeling, the university’s projection is that enrollment will increase slightly in the first year, and will “require a few years before [it] really takes hold.”

NAU will also continue to provide financial aid to students in households with higher incomes, stating that “we want to make sure it’s affordable for everyone, any track. We’re committed to maintaining the lowest cost of attending school in the state.”

The university’s Pledge program will continue for existing students in 2023, Cruz Rivera said.

“For new students moving forward, we will institute a predictable tuition program that will allow families to understand what annual increases would be expected moving forward, and this is something that would be done through the ABOR processes that are in place for tuition setting. But the Pledge program will apply for all existing students,” he said.

Cruz Rivera said the initiative is a “building block” as NAU moves toward the vision set by its strategic roadmap, which he said is hoped to be finalized in the coming weeks.

Another recent example is the admissions pilot program announced in February.

“[A2E] is more closely related with some of the aspirations we have laid out in our strategic roadmap, around, for example, meeting students where they are,” he said. “...We will be very intentionally looking at how can we increase enrollment outside of Flagstaff at those sites in a way that will meet those communities’ needs more directly.

"By saying that program will cover the tuition costs in financial aid for all students, not only in Flagstaff but also statewide, now it's creating the conditions for us to really be more effective in attracting students that are priced out, and that in turn translates to our ability to better prepare them for the new jobs that are coming on board in the state.”

