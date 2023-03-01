Northern Arizona University (NAU) announced Wednesday afternoon that its Flagstaff, Yavapai and Show Low campuses will all have a delayed start on Thursday.

The university closed the three campuses Wednesday in response to a winter storm. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported 6.3 inches of snow at the Flagstaff Airport falling in a 24-hour span, with additional snow expected and a winter storm warning in place through 11 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday's two-hour delay is "to allow NAU, city and county crews time and access to clear snow and allow everyone ample time to get to campus safely," according to the announcement.

Classes on the Flagstaff campus that begin before 10 a.m. are canceled Thursday, while those starting at 10 a.m. or later will continue as scheduled. Campus offices will also open at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Campus dining locations will be operating on a delayed schedule Thursday. The Hot Spot will open at 9 a.m, while other locations will operate on weekend hours. More about dining hours can be found on the NAUgo app.

This delay will not affect NAU campuses other than its Flagstaff, Yavapai and Show Low locations. Students and employees at other NAU locations should plan for a typical schedule on Thursday. Remote and designated essential employees were similarly instructed to begin work at their usual start time.

"Faculty members will determine how class work will be made up and communicate with students directly," according to the announcement.

Any additional schedule changes will be communicated by the university on Thursday morning.

More information about NAU's snow policies is available at in.nau.edu/emergency-management/alert.