Northern Arizona University (NAU) announced Thursday afternoon that its Flagstaff campus would be on a delayed start Friday, Feb. 24.

The college had canceled classes completely on both Wednesday and Thursday this week, due to the winter storm that’s been affecting northern Arizona since Tuesday evening.

All classes beginning before 10 a.m. on Friday were canceled, and university offices were closed. Classes that start at 10 a.m. or later continued as scheduled, with offices opening at 10 a.m.

Changes to campus dining hours are available on the NAUgo app, according to the announcement.

As with the earlier closures, this delay will only be in place for the Flagstaff campus, with students and employees that are remote or work at other places needing to plan for their typical schedules. University employees that have been designated as essential should also plan to start work at the regular time.

“Faculty members will determine how class work will be made up and communicate with students directly,” according to the announcement.

More information is available at in.nau.edu/emergency-management/alert.

Coconino Community College will be closed Friday due to the weather. Unlike previous closures this week, Friday's cancellation affects all CCC campuses.

"Students should consult their instructors on class requirements," according to its website.

FUSD

Flagstaff Unified School District also sent out an announcement Thursday evening saying that its schools would be closed Friday due to the weather.

This is the third day FUSD has canceled school this week for the weather, and the 10th since the start of this school year.

Other K-12 schools in Flagstaff will also be closed Friday, including Flagstaff Junior Academy, Northland Preparatory Academy, Star School and San Francisco de Asis Catholic School. Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy will be using remote learning rather than a full snow day for the second day in a row. More about its schedule can be found here.

Friday's closure included before- and after- school activities and food service at district locations.

"Decisions to delay school or cancel school are based on a number of factors that include weather forecasts, road conditions and closures, access to FUSD parking areas and sites, transportation, impact on instruction and scheduled activities, and timelines for mobilizing communication," according to the announcement.