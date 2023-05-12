Both Northern Arizona University (NAU) and Coconino Community College (CCC) will be hosting commencement ceremonies to recognize their graduating students this weekend.

CCC

CCC will be recognizing almost 500 graduates in two ceremonies today.

Commencement for students in the Arts and Sciences Program will begin at 10 a.m., while the ceremony for those in the career and technical education program begins at 2 p.m.

Both ceremonies will be in the V. Philip Tullar Commons on CCC’s Lone Tree Campus, located at 2800 S. Lone Tree Road. Speakers at CCC’s commencement include faculty of the year recipients Katie Schwartz and Alan Cartwright.

CCC’s commencement ceremonies will be streamed to its YouTube page: youtube.com/@cococc.

More information about CCC’s commencement is at coconino.edu/commencement.

NAU

More than 5,200 students will graduate from NAU this weekend in a series of four commencement ceremonies set for today and Saturday in the Walkup Skydome, located at 1705 S. San Francisco St.

Today's ceremony will start at 11 a.m. and recognize students in the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, while its afternoon ceremony will start at 4 p.m., recognizing students in the College of Arts and Letters, the College of Education, and both NAU Online and NAU Yuma.

On Saturday, the university will recognize students in the College of Health and Human Services and the W.A. Franke College of Business at a 10 a.m. ceremony, with students in the College of Engineering, Informatics and Applied Sciences, and the College of the Environment, Forestry and Natural Sciences recognized at the 3 p.m. commencement.

Tickets are required for guests to this weekend’s ceremonies, and NAU’s clear bag policy will be in effect. More information, including details about parking and directions can be found at nau.edu/commencement.

The commencement speaker at each ceremony will be given an honorary doctoral degree from NAU. Today’s keynote speakers will be Casa Pueblo Executive Director Arturo Massol-Deyá and Ty White, the 2023 Arizona Education Foundation teacher of the year. Saturday’s speakers will be NAU Foundation board President and Franke and Company Principal David Franke and Bill Gates, the cofounder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

All ceremonies will be streamed live on NAU’s YouTube page.

Additional information is available on the NAUgo app or by texting “hi” to 833-511-0151 to contact an AI chatbot with graduation questions.