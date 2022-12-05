National Junior Honor Society leads coat drive at Sinagua Middle School

Sinagua Middle School’s National Junior Honors Society (NJHS) is leading a coat drive for the school this winter to help others in the community stay warm.

The coat drive, which began the week after the school returned from its Thanksgiving break, has already collected more than 100 coats. NJHS member and eighth grader Carl Beyal said he hopes the club will be able to collect “as much as we can” before the drive ends on December 16.

“We honestly didn’t expect as much as we’ve already gotten,” said NJHS advisor Cheyanne McRoy. “We’re already way above what we had expected.”

Another eighth grade NJHS member, Tyler Bassett, brought in a bag of coats his family had outgrown.

“My house has so many jackets, they’re too small for us,” Bassett said.

Beyal described NJHS as "a program that focuses mainly on helping the community." About 50 students are currently in the group, which requires a high GPA and exemplary leadership, citizenship and service for membership.

Each winter, the Sinagua chapter leads a different donation drive or other giving project at the middle school, such as a blood drive, helping the Flagstaff Family Food Center or fundraising for the Humane Society.

This year’s event was inspired by KAFF Country’s coat drive with the Flagstaff Mall earlier this year, Beyal said.

Bassett said the hope is to “keep people warm, not freeze.”

“I know that we have a need when it comes to our homeless,” McRoy added. “Especially during the winter, that’s the roughest on them, so coats was probably the best thing to go for because we wanted to help the community.”

NJHS members at Sinagua made posters to hang around the school and decorated giant boxes with wrapping paper to hold the donations. Both Beyal and Bassett said decorating the boxes was their favorite part, though Bassett also liked making posters.

In addition to collecting new and lightly used coats for all ages brought in by students and staff, abandoned coats from the school’s lost and found will also join the donations.

At the end of the drive, the class that brings in the most coats to donate will win a doughnut party while the donated coats will be given to the Flagstaff Mall for distribution.

Beyal said he hoped the drive would inspire others at the school to start their own charitable events.

"[I] hope that this jacket drive can also give others a chance to do another similar event like this,” he said.