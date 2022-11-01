NASA launches nationwide STEM challenge for K-12 students

In October, NASA launched its second Power to Explore Student Challenge for K-12 students across the United States.

Students are asked to learn about Radioisotope Power Systems (RPS) and design an RPS-powered space mission.

According to a press release, “RPS is a type of nuclear ‘battery’ that, for over 60 years, has enabled many spacecraft to explore some of the harshest, darkest environments and the farthest reaches of our solar system.”

Students are asked to submit entries (no longer than 200 words) by Jan. 17, 2023, including mission goals and destination and a unique quality the student has to help the mission.

All participants will receive a digital certificate and the opportunity to attend a virtual event with NASA experts. Grand prize winners in each of three grade-level categories (K-4, 5-8 and 9-12) will receive a trip for two to NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland. Each category will also have 15 national semifinalists and three national finalists. Semi-finalists will win a NASA RPS prize pack while finalists will win a virtual section with a national RPS expert.

The challenge is meant “to engage students in space exploration and inspire interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” the release said.

“RPS’s have enabled some of the most exciting science,” Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, said. “They make it possible to explore the extreme environments of our solar system that cannot be reached by any other technology. I cannot wait to see what RPS-powered missions the students plan for the future of space exploration.”

More about the challenge can be found at rps.nasa.gov/STEM/power-to-explore.