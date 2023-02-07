The Mountain Tremors therapeutic choir will be starting practice for the spring semester on Feb. 20. Led by Northern Arizona University’s (NAU) Speech Language and Hearing Clinic, it has been helping to address effects of neurological disorders with song.

The choir was first started in 2015, specifically to help people with Parkinson’s Disease. It has since expanded to include adults with any neurological disorder, as well as their families and friends.

A variety of students at the university, many with backgrounds in music, are involved in and help lead the choir as a way to explore a potential career, further skills in their area of study or just to have some fun.

Molly Bouffard started helping out with the program this year after hearing about it from Murray. She is in the process of obtaining a master’s in clinical speech language pathology at NAU and has two previous degrees in vocal performance that she’d used in music education previously.

“I wanted to be able to get involved with clients with all different types of disorders of various ages. So this was really just a great opportunity again for me to bring my worlds together and provide a service to the community,” she said.

Singing can be therapeutic, said Dr. Fe Murray, an associate clinical professor with the department of communication sciences and disorders who has helped lead the choir since its start, with benefits no matter the genre or singer’s skill.

Through their time in the choir, participants work on improving things like volume, articulation and respiratory skills that they can use in their everyday speech as well. Doing so through singing means it’s both more fun and more likely to stick, Murray said.

“When we do exercises in therapy, sometimes its apparent that patients don’t generalize and carry it over to their homes and when you sing, and we tell them practice this at home, its a lot more palatable,” Murray said. “...Words attach to music and the rhythm and it helps you remember. So some people might not be able to speak but they can turn on a song and be able to say the words to the music. There’s a blurring of boundaries because there’s a shared network in the brain for both singing and speaking.”

Participating in the choir can also provide a social outlet that may be more difficult to find with mobility issues or other effects of neurological disorders.

“That communal type of activity, I think, it’s good for the soul. Communicating and being able to touch others is really important, gives you a reason to keep going,” Murray said. “I’ve had participants tell me when I’m here, I don’t feel pain. When they’re singing, whatever is going on in their life, their preoccupations, that kind of stops for a moment and it’s a joyous time.”

Songs for the program are mostly touchstones from participants’ youth, chosen by instructors or selected by choir members themselves. Some favorites, the leaders said, have been Lean on Me, Yellow Taxi and almost anything by John Denver or the Beatles.

Bouffard said helping with the choir has expanded her knowledge of music and artists, particularly giving her an introduction to country music.

“That’s been really exciting even for me to learn a little bit from them about how they came to learn about these artists when they were younger, other songs that they like from then, and any other memories that they have associated with the songs,” she said.

This semester’s choir will be an eight-week session, running from Feb. 20 to April 17, ending with a group performance. It is taking place on NAU’s campus, though the leaders said senior living facilities often provide transportation there and participants will be given access to free parking on campus. There is no cost to attend.

Each week the choir has an hour-long rehearsal, beginning with warm-ups to make sure participants are singing safely. Practice is done karaoke-style, with a large screen with lyrics set up in front of the participants, so that no music-reading or memorization is needed.

While they will be working on music phrasing, dynamics, enunciation and articulation, Bouffard said the focus is mainly on singing and learning the music.

“These types of disorders can lead to the weakening of our speech muscles, which can result in one feeling that they cant speak or sing as loudly as they used to or perhaps they’re feeling that they’re straining their voice in everyday conversation in order to be heard,” she said. “That’s why we prioritize the skills of strengthening our voice and with improving how well we’re understood in conversation and we do all of this in a fun music setting.”

Anyone is invited to join the choir regardless of their training or past experience with music. This includes NAU students and community members who are not affected by a neurological disorder.

To learn more or register for Mountain Tremors, call NAU’s Speech Language and Hearing Clinic at 928-523-8110 or email shclinic@nau.edu.