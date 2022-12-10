Mountain School and Catholic Charities continue holiday toy drive tradition

Mountain School is continuing its Adopt-a-Family partnership with Catholic Charities this holiday season through a toy drive and variety of class projects meant to benefit local families.

In the weeks leading up to winter break, students bring in new toys and gift cards to add to the donation box and participate in class projects to bring holiday cheer to Catholic Charities housing program.

For almost 20 years, the school’s parent-teacher organization (PTO) has collaborated with Catholic Charities on the project. Arranged by Monica Ledesky with the PTO, and Camie Rasband and Sarah Rendon with Catholic Charities, this year’s toy drive started the week after Thanksgiving and runs through Tuesday.

“One of the things we want our students to learn is that the holiday season is not necessarily about what we get, but really should be about giving, the happiness it brings to kids,” said music teacher Maggie Weidinger.

“I feel like those are the really important lessons that you have through it all. And then for kids, the actual giving gifts and toys makes it so much more real. It’s a tangible lesson for them," she added.

Almost 25 local families benefit from the drive. Catholic Charities currently has around 20 in its permanent supportive program and three at its shelter.

"It's something amazing," Rendon, who is the homeless services program manager at Catholic Charities, said of the project. "We're really blessed to be the beneficiaries of Mountain School's generosity. ... There's oftentimes limited resources for being able to get gifts for families and it's such a special time of year."

Last year, Mountain School collected more than 150 toys as part of its Adopt-a-Family drive. Students have already started bringing in toys to donate this year, including dolls, Lego sets, puzzles, games and more.

“The kids get really involved with the toy part of it,” said Audra Morales, the school’s business manager and PTO liaison. “They go shopping with their parents, they’re excited to bring it in. They’re things that they would like themselves, so I think they can relate to it.”

The drive is also collecting gift cards, which Catholic Charities will use to purchase gifts for older kids, saving some for families that join their programs later in the year.

All the donations are collected at the end of the drive and taken over to the Catholic Charities office. It usually ends up being about two carloads, according to Rendon. They will then sort the gifts based on various preferences and match them up with a list of families in the program.

"It's absolutely amazing; so fun to be a part of," Rendon said. " ... We'll do piles of families, so we'll have Family X, where it has [for example] a 7-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, and then we'll use all the presents, put them in a pile based on family size and age of the kids and stuff like that. Then we'll schedule a day that all of us go together to deliver those gifts to families."

Weidinger and Morales described the project as a “community event" for the school, involving families and teachers as well as students. Even one of the coordinators at Catholic Charities is the parent of school alumni.

“It’s a real testament to how close we are as a community of Mountain School families,” Morales said of the project. “As the kids grow up and they graduate and they move on, we branch out, but there’s still that real strong connection.”

All classrooms at the school also create a class project to help decorate the group homes, supplies for which are donated by families at the school. Some bake, some make paper snowflakes to hang on the walls or ornaments for the trees, and others create handmade wreaths.

The hope is to help students understand the importance of giving and gratitude, while helping Catholic Charities with their work in Flagstaff, Morales and Weidinger said, adding that Mountain School discusses these themes with students and their families.

"We really talk about giving and gratitude, and being thankful for what we have and being able to share that with others ... so that our students understand the idea of gifting and giving and why we do the toy drive," Weidinger said, "that we're trying to help other families that might not have the same kind of Christmas that they're used to having."

The project first started as an Adopt-a-Family program, through which the school came together to provide an entire Christmas for three local families through Catholic Charities. By the time Mountain School switched to the toy drive format, they were up to eight families per year, including both adults and children.

“It really shows to our children and our families that we want to be part of this community, that ... our little school can make a big difference in a community like Flagstaff,” Morales said.

Morales continued: “This is so much bigger than just Mountain School, and I think being able to show them how their little gestures are making a difference in our community by doing this partnership is another big part of what we’re trying to get our children to understand."